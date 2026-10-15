‘Want Votes Only From Those Who Chant Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Jai Shri Ram’: UP BJP MLA

A statement by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ratnakar Mishra from the Mirzapur Sadar Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh has gone viral on social media. In the video, he is seen refusing to accept votes from people he describes as traitors and opponents of Lord Ram.

‘Votes From Those Who Oppose Lord Ram Will Make EVM Impure’

BJP MLA Ratnakar Mishra has triggered a controversy with his remarks, publicly stating that he is proud to be a Hindu and does not want votes from anyone he considers an opponent of Lord Ram or a traitor to the country.

According to Mishra, even a single vote cast by such a person would make his Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) impure. The video of his remarks has gone viral on social media, sparking discussion.

Seeks Support From Those Who Chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’

Setting out his conditions for support, the BJP MLA said he wanted votes only from people who chant “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, “Jai Shri Ram” and “Vande Mataram”.

He made it clear that he did not want votes from anyone who did not believe in Bharat Mata. Referring to members of minority communities, Mishra said he would accept their votes only if they were devotees of Lord Ram and worshipped Bharat Mata.