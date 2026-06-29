'We Want To Meet Bhabhi’: Fans Stop Akhilesh Yadav, Show Dimple Yadav Tattoos On Chest

A unique and unusual fan moment was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh where a group of Samajwadi Party supporters stopped party chief Akhilesh Yadav to show him tattoos of MP Dimple Yadav inked on their chests.

The love for Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav is in matchable in Uttar Pradesh



BOY : Bhaiya you promised to make us all meet Bhabhi maapic.twitter.com/mtzdTn2uzW June 28, 2026

According to reports, the enthusiastic supporters gathered around Akhilesh Yadav during his visit and drew his attention to the tattoos featuring the image of Dimple Yadav, the Kannauj MP and wife of the SP leader.

The supporters also made a light-hearted but unusual request, urging Akhilesh Yadav to fulfil what they described as a “promise” to introduce them to their beloved “Bhabhi”, referring to Dimple Yadav.

The interaction, which reflected both political fandom and personal admiration, has since drawn attention on social media, with the incident being widely shared and discussed.

No official response was immediately available from the Samajwadi Party regarding the incident.