Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndia'We Want To Meet Bhabhi’: Fans Stop Akhilesh Yadav, Show Dimple Yadav Tattoos On Chest

'We Want To Meet Bhabhi’: Fans Stop Akhilesh Yadav, Show Dimple Yadav Tattoos On Chest

The supporters also made a an unusual request, urging Akhilesh Yadav to fulfil what they described as a “promise” to introduce them to their beloved “Bhabhi”, referring to Dimple Yadav.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 02:19 PM (IST)

A unique and unusual fan moment was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh where a group of Samajwadi Party supporters stopped party chief Akhilesh Yadav to show him tattoos of MP Dimple Yadav inked on their chests.

According to reports, the enthusiastic supporters gathered around Akhilesh Yadav during his visit and drew his attention to the tattoos featuring the image of Dimple Yadav, the Kannauj MP and wife of the SP leader. 

The supporters also made a light-hearted but unusual request, urging Akhilesh Yadav to fulfil what they described as a “promise” to introduce them to their beloved “Bhabhi”, referring to Dimple Yadav.

The interaction, which reflected both political fandom and personal admiration, has since drawn attention on social media, with the incident being widely shared and discussed.

No official response was immediately available from the Samajwadi Party regarding the incident.

Before You Go

Ketan Murder Case: Scooter Used in Ketan Murder Recovered by Pune Police

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 29 Jun 2026 02:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
AKhilesh Yadav DImple Yadav
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'We Want To Meet Bhabhi’: Fans Stop Akhilesh Yadav, Show Dimple Yadav Tattoos On Chest
'We Want To Meet Bhabhi’: Fans Stop Akhilesh Yadav, Show Dimple Yadav Tattoos On Chest
India
'What's The Urgency?': SC Denies Urgent Hearing On Plea Seeking CBI Probe Into Ram Temple Donation Case
SC Denies Urgent Hearing On Plea Seeking CBI Probe Into Ram Temple Donation Theft Case
India
Indian Humanitarian Aid Reaches Earthquake-Hit Venezuela, Says MEA Jaishankar
Indian Humanitarian Aid Reaches Earthquake-Hit Venezuela, Says MEA Jaishankar
India
Delhi To Get Relief From Heat As IMD Forecasts Rain, Thunderstorms Today
Delhi To Get Relief From Heat As IMD Forecasts Rain, Thunderstorms Today
Advertisement

Videos

Ketan Murder Case: Scooter Used in Ketan Murder Recovered by Pune Police
Ayodhya: Ayodhya Police Expands Temple Donation Theft Probe
Breaking News: Sikh MLAs Appear Before Akal Takht Over Sacrilege Law
Breaking News: Supreme Court Declines Urgent Hearing in Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case
Big Breaking: AC Blast Triggers Massive Fire in Noida Society
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget