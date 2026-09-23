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English NewsNewsIndiaMayawati Makes Big Change In BSP, Gives Nephew Ishan Anand Key Role

Mayawati Makes Big Change In BSP, Gives Nephew Ishan Anand Key Role

Mayawati appoints nephew Ishan Anand as BSP national coordinator, as the party steps up grassroots preparations ahead of upcoming Assembly elections.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 23 Sep 2026 04:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BSP appointed Ishan Anand as national coordinator.
  • His appointment strengthens party for upcoming Assembly elections.
  • Ishan will expand BSP's electoral presence at grassroots.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday held a meeting of its national executive at the party headquarters, where Mayawati appointed her nephew Ishan Anand as the party’s national coordinator. The move comes as the BSP steps up preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections, with Mayawati directing office-bearers to strengthen the organisation at grassroots level and work towards forming the government. Ishan’s appointment also puts him in a prominent organisational role, similar to the position earlier held by his elder brother, Akash Anand.

Ishan Gets Key Role

During the meeting, Mayawati gave Ishan Anand the post of national coordinator, a position that had previously been assigned to Akash Anand. Party workers now see the younger nephew as an emerging youth face of the BSP, following his entry into a significant role at the national level.

His appointment comes at a crucial time for the party, which is preparing for the next Assembly elections. With greater organisational responsibility, Ishan will be expected to help expand the BSP’s electoral presence and strengthen its support base on the ground.

Before the meeting, Ishan Anand was seen seeking Mayawati’s blessings by touching her feet. Mayawati placed her hand on his back and blessed him. His public appearance was notable as it came amid reports of differences within the Mayawati family.

Also Read: SC Delivers Split Verdict On CEC Appointment Law, Asks CJI To Consider Larger Bench

Brahmin Support Claimed

Vinod Mishra, the BSP candidate from Jaunpur’s Mungra Badshahpur Assembly constituency, said the Brahmin community would support the party in its efforts to bring Mayawati back to power.

Mishra said party workers had been instructed to take the government’s alleged failures to the people and work towards increasing the BSP’s seat tally. He also referred to Mayawati’s 2007 government, saying voters remember the administration’s discipline and functioning.

“The public knows what the 2007 government was like and how it worked,” Mishra said, while praising Mayawati’s tenure.

The meeting lasted around two hours and was the third organisational meeting chaired by Mayawati within a month.

Also Read: ‘Differing Views Are Normal Part Of Deliberation’: EC On SIR Row

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 23 Sep 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
BSP Mayawati BSP  UP Assembly Elections 2026 Ishan Anand
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