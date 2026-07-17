UP: APTC commandant's follower dies by suicide, family claims torture; 3 cops booked

Sitapur, Jul 16 (PTI): The family of a 25-year-old follower refused to perform his last rites and staged a protest alleging that he committed suicide after being subjected to physical and mental torture by senior officials at the Armed Police Training Centre (APTC), prompting police to register an FIR against three personnel on Thursday.

Shailendra Pal, an APTC follower, allegedly consumed poison on Tuesday and died while being taken to Lucknow for treatment, police said.

His wife, Sarita Pal, alleged that her husband had been subjected to physical and mental torture by officials of the APTC, including Commandant Shagun Gautam, after cash and some belongings went missing from the officer's residence on June 25.

According to Sarita, Shailendra, who worked as a cook and also performed household duties at the commandant's residence, was picked up by two plainclothes policemen on suspicion of theft, illegally detained for two days, interrogated and assaulted.

A follower is member of the supportive or administrative staff such as a cook or helper.

She alleged that even after his release, he was summoned to the commandant's residence every day and threatened with dire consequences if he revealed the alleged harassment.

Unable to bear the alleged torture, Shailendra consumed poison, she claimed.

Shailendra's father, Ram Nath Pal, brother Pradeep Pal and sister Sangita Pal refused to cremate him until a criminal case was registered against the policemen allegedly involved.

The protest intensified after Congress MP Rakesh Rathore joined the family and staged a dharna outside the office of the Superintendent of Police.

Following talks with the administration, an FIR was registered at Khairabad police station against three unidentified APTC personnel.

The administration also assured the family of contractual employment in the police department for two members, financial assistance and residential lease benefits.

The family ended the protest after receiving the assurances and performed Shailendra's last rites at around 1 pm on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Alok Singh said the case was being investigated impartially and legal action would be taken on the basis of the evidence that emerges during the probe.

Rathore said the allegations made by the family were serious and that he would write to the police headquarters seeking action against the APTC commandant. PTI COR ABN NB NB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)