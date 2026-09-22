UP 2027 Polls: BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Confident Of Third Straight Term After Western UP Visit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP President Nabin confident of 2027 UP election victory.

Nabin toured Western UP, strengthening party organization for elections.

Party workers enthusiastically welcomed Nabin during his two-day visit.

Muzaffarnagar/Meerut, Sep 22 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday expressed confidence that his party would retain power in Uttar Pradesh for a third consecutive term in the 2027 Assembly elections, citing the response of party workers and people during his ongoing visit to western Uttar Pradesh.

"The sense I get from the ground is very positive. We are confident of BJP win in 2027," Nabin told reporters in Muzaffarnagar after being given a welcome by party workers and leaders.

Tuesday is the second and final day of Nabin's two-day visit to western Uttar Pradesh, focused primarily on strengthening the party organisation ahead of the Assembly elections.

Nabin travelled by road from Meerut to Saharanpur via Muzaffarnagar, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary and other party leaders. At Muzaffarnagar, state minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal was among those who welcomed the BJP chief.

Aggarwal said party workers were enthusiastic about Nabin's visit to the region.

The BJP president had visited Meerut on Monday, where he participated in organisational programmes and addressed party workers. The visit is part of the party's preparations to strengthen its organisational network in western Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 polls.

During his road journey from Meerut, Nabin's convoy passed through the Siwaya toll plaza in Meerut district, where local BJP office-bearers and workers had assembled to welcome him. However, the convoy did not stop at the toll plaza, though Nabin waved to those gathered there from inside the car only before proceeding towards Muzaffarnagar.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)