Unprecedented atmosphere in favour of Cong in upcoming Rajasthan local body polls, claims Gehlot

Jaipur, Aug 27 (PTI): Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday claimed there was an "unprecedented and positive atmosphere" in favour of the Congress ahead of the upcoming urban local body elections in the state.

He alleged that the BJP government in Rajasthan was trying to tilt the electoral field in its favour by using the entire government machinery.

Elections to all 309 urban local bodies in Rajasthan will be held in two phases on September 9 and 11, with the results to be declared on September 14.

In a statement, Gehlot said the alleged failure of the BJP government and the Congress organisation's active presence at the district, block, mandal and ward levels had created an unprecedented favourable atmosphere for the party.

"Reports coming in from every street and locality indicate that the Congress is heading towards a record victory in all 10 municipal corporations, even though cities have traditionally been considered a stronghold of the BJP," he claimed.

Gehlot said the mood of the people across the state appeared to be clearly tilted in favour of the Congress.

Taking a swipe at the BJP government, the former chief minister alleged that the party was aware of the prevailing public sentiment and had delayed the elections earlier out of fear of defeat.

"After being forced to hold the elections following a high court reprimand, the BJP government is now trying to tilt the field in its favour by using the entire government machinery," he alleged.

Gehlot further alleged that the chief minister had earlier called district collectors and superintendents of police and pressured them to support the BJP, while pressure was now allegedly being exerted from the Chief Minister's Office down to the sub-divisional officer level.

"The people have already made up their minds and no administrative pressure can change that mandate," he said.

Gehlot also urged officials to work impartially within the framework of the Constitution, warning that those found involved in wrong practices would be held accountable if the Congress returned to power. PTI AG KSS KSS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)