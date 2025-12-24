Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaUnnao Bail Order Triggers Outrage: Victim, Family Protest Near India Gate, Removed By Police

Unnao Bail Order Triggers Outrage: Victim, Family Protest Near India Gate, Removed By Police

The Delhi High Court's bail and sentence suspension for Kuldeep Singh Sengar, convicted in the 2017 Unnao rape case, sparked outrage.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 09:46 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Delhi High Court’s decision to grant bail and stay the sentence of former Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar—who is serving a life term in the 2017 Unnao rape case—has triggered widespread anger and renewed debate over justice for survivors of sexual violence. The order has not only unsettled the victim and her family but has also led to public protests in the national capital, with women’s rights activists questioning the legal system’s sensitivity toward survivors.

Soon after the court’s order, a large protest erupted near India Gate in Delhi. The demonstration saw the participation of the Unnao rape survivor, her mother, and women’s rights activist Yogita Bhayana, among others. Protesters raised slogans demanding justice and accountability, calling the bail order deeply unjust in a case that had shocked the nation for its brutality and alleged misuse of power.

Protest Near India Gate, Police Intervention

The protest near India Gate drew significant attention as the survivor herself joined the demonstration, making it a rare and emotionally charged moment. The gathering, however, was short-lived. The Delhi Police intervened and removed the victim, her mother, and Yogita Bhayana from the protest site, citing law-and-order concerns.

The removal further intensified criticism with activists arguing that the voices of survivors and their families were being silenced at a time when they should be heard the most. 

'What Kind Of Justice Is This?' Yogita Bhayana Asks

Women’s rights activist Yogita Bhayana strongly criticised the bail order in a post on X, voicing anguish over what she described as a miscarriage of justice. She wrote, "Wow, this is the law of the country. This is the justice of the country. How will we save the girls of the country? How will they get justice? This girl is the victim of Unnao gang rape. After the brutality, her father died in police custody. Her aunt and lawyer died in a car accident. She had to get more than 100 stitches, many bones were broken. She was on ventilator. After 6 months of treatment, she survived and now.... What kind of justice is this??? The victim is crying for justice - saying that there is no way left except suicide."

"Definitely, our demand was that injustice has been done to that girl. I believe not only her, but all women and all victims who hope for justice have been wronged. In this case, there can be no greater injustice than this," she said.

Victim’s Mother Questions System

The victim’s mother also expressed deep dissatisfaction with the court’s decision. She said it was irrelevant whether the accused stayed at home or hundreds of kilometres away, stressing that the crime itself demanded strict punishment. While acknowledging that both sides have the right to appeal, she emphasised that courts must weigh the suffering of the victim and the sequence of events she endured.

 

She categorically stated that bail should not be granted in such a grave case, underlining how the decision has shaken the family’s faith in the justice system. Despite this, she said the family continues to hope for fair and impartial justice.

Published at : 24 Dec 2025 09:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Unnao UTTAR PRADESH DELHI
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Watch | ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Lifts Off With Heaviest-Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2
Watch | ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Lifts Off With Heaviest-Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2
World
'We Don’t Want Bitter Ties': Yunus Works Personally To Mend Bangladesh–India Relations
'We Don’t Want Bitter Ties': Yunus Works Personally To Mend Bangladesh–India Relations
World
Rape Allegation Reference, Jet Trips, Secret Notes: Inside The Epstein Files’ Explosive Trump Mentions
Rape Allegation Reference, Jet Trips, Secret Notes: Inside The Epstein Files’ Explosive Trump Mentions
News
Jaishankar Visits Sri Lanka, Announces $450 Million Aid Package After Cyclone Ditwah
Jaishankar Visits Sri Lanka, Announces $450 Million Aid Package After Cyclone Ditwah
Advertisement

Videos

Bangladesh Protests: Protests Continue Across India Over Safety of Hindus in Bangladesh
Breaking: Nationwide protests over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, Stir Outside Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi
Breaking News: Protests Spread Across Indian Cities Over Alleged Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, VHP Submits Memorandum
Bangladesh Violence: Protests Held in Delhi, Kolkata and Other Cities Over Safety of Minorities in Bangladesh
Bihar News: Patna Welcomes BJP’s Nitin Nabin on First Tour as National Working President
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why Airline Disruptions Are Now A Communication Problem, Not An Operations One
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget