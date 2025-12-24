Unnao Bail Order Triggers Outrage: Victim, Family Protest Near India Gate, Removed By Police

The Delhi High Court’s decision to grant bail and stay the sentence of former Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar—who is serving a life term in the 2017 Unnao rape case—has triggered widespread anger and renewed debate over justice for survivors of sexual violence. The order has not only unsettled the victim and her family but has also led to public protests in the national capital, with women’s rights activists questioning the legal system’s sensitivity toward survivors.

Soon after the court’s order, a large protest erupted near India Gate in Delhi. The demonstration saw the participation of the Unnao rape survivor, her mother, and women’s rights activist Yogita Bhayana, among others. Protesters raised slogans demanding justice and accountability, calling the bail order deeply unjust in a case that had shocked the nation for its brutality and alleged misuse of power.

Protest Near India Gate, Police Intervention

The protest near India Gate drew significant attention as the survivor herself joined the demonstration, making it a rare and emotionally charged moment. The gathering, however, was short-lived. The Delhi Police intervened and removed the victim, her mother, and Yogita Bhayana from the protest site, citing law-and-order concerns.

The removal further intensified criticism with activists arguing that the voices of survivors and their families were being silenced at a time when they should be heard the most.

'What Kind Of Justice Is This?' Yogita Bhayana Asks

Women’s rights activist Yogita Bhayana strongly criticised the bail order in a post on X, voicing anguish over what she described as a miscarriage of justice. She wrote, "Wow, this is the law of the country. This is the justice of the country. How will we save the girls of the country? How will they get justice? This girl is the victim of Unnao gang rape. After the brutality, her father died in police custody. Her aunt and lawyer died in a car accident. She had to get more than 100 stitches, many bones were broken. She was on ventilator. After 6 months of treatment, she survived and now.... What kind of justice is this??? The victim is crying for justice - saying that there is no way left except suicide."

"Definitely, our demand was that injustice has been done to that girl. I believe not only her, but all women and all victims who hope for justice have been wronged. In this case, there can be no greater injustice than this," she said.

Victim’s Mother Questions System

The victim’s mother also expressed deep dissatisfaction with the court’s decision. She said it was irrelevant whether the accused stayed at home or hundreds of kilometres away, stressing that the crime itself demanded strict punishment. While acknowledging that both sides have the right to appeal, she emphasised that courts must weigh the suffering of the victim and the sequence of events she endured.

#WATCH | Delhi: Police remove 2017 Unnao rape case victim, her mother, and women activist Yogita Bhayana from the protest site near India Gate.



They were holding a protest against the Delhi High Court's order suspending the sentence of 2017 Unnao rape case accused, Kuldeep… https://t.co/RTtewzObCz pic.twitter.com/Stuv4unBor — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2025

She categorically stated that bail should not be granted in such a grave case, underlining how the decision has shaken the family’s faith in the justice system. Despite this, she said the family continues to hope for fair and impartial justice.