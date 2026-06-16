Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Union Minister Kishan Reddy alleged 40 lakh tonnes coal missing.

He urged Telangana CM for an urgent inquiry.

BRS demanded CBI probe; Congress dismissed accusations.

Allegations of a massive coal stock irregularity at Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) have sparked a fresh political controversy in Telangana. Union Coal Minister and BJP MP G Kishan Reddy has written to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy seeking an urgent inquiry into reports that nearly 40 lakh tonnes of coal worth around Rs 1,600 crore may have gone missing from company stocks. The allegations have triggered sharp exchanges between the BJP, Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), with rival parties demanding accountability and a thorough investigation into the matter.

Probe Demand

In a letter dated 10 June, Kishan Reddy urged the Chief Minister to examine reports alleging the disappearance of coal stocks valued at around Rs 1,600 crore.

The Union Minister described the allegations as serious and said they warranted immediate scrutiny. He warned that if the claims were found to be true, they could adversely affect SCCL’s finances and future growth prospects.

Kishan Reddy also referred to the company’s financial position, stating that outstanding dues of more than Rs 51,500 crore from the Telangana government could further strain the organisation if the allegations proved correct.

SCCL is jointly owned by the Telangana government and the Centre, with a 51:49 equity split.

In his letter, the minister called for verification of the reported irregularities, a review of monitoring systems and an assessment of whether existing safeguards and internal controls were adequate.

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Political Clash

Speaking to ANI, Kishan Reddy said concerns over coal stock accountability had been raised repeatedly through media reports as well as representations from political parties, trade unions and workers.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: On writing a letter to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy regarding alleged fraud in Singareni Collieries, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy says, “In Singareni, accountability for certain coal stocks is missing, and instances of fraud have allegedly taken… pic.twitter.com/0tqQ9X8BN3 — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2026

The issue has since escalated into a political battle.

BRS leader K Kavitha accused the Congress government of failing to safeguard the company and demanded a white paper detailing coal reserves and the alleged shortfall.

Former minister T Harish Rao went a step further, calling for a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities involving coal stocks, contracts, procurement activities and solar projects.

He argued that failure by the Centre to order a probe despite holding a 49 per cent stake in SCCL would fuel perceptions that the BJP and Congress were protecting one another.

Congress Pushback

The Congress government has rejected the allegations. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka accused the BRS of spreading misinformation for political purposes after inspecting the Srirampur Open Cast Mine in Mancherial district.

Calling Singareni Telangana’s “crown jewel”, he defended the company and its workforce, saying attempts to undermine their contribution would not be tolerated.

With the BJP pressing for an inquiry, the BRS demanding a CBI probe and the Congress dismissing the claims, the controversy has emerged as the latest political flashpoint in Telangana.

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