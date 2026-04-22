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HomeNewsIndiaWill India Play Mediator Role In Us-Iran War? Rajnath Singh Responds

Will India Play Mediator Role In Us-Iran War? Rajnath Singh Responds

Rajnath Singh said India may play a role in resolving global conflicts. He highlighted PM Modi’s balanced diplomacy, ongoing efforts in West Asia, and assured adequate supplies.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India may play a role in resolving global conflicts soon.
  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated India's diplomatic efforts.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that India may play a role in resolving ongoing global conflicts in the coming days. Rajnath Singh is in Berlin on a three day visit to Germany. While responding to a question whether India has any role to play in initiating peace amid the West Asia crisis, the Defence minister noted that while India has already made efforts, challenges often persist during times of crisis and added that Prime minister Narendra Modi had a word with both the sides.

PM Modi Talked With Both Sides

"India has made efforts from its side as well, but you know that sometimes when a crisis is ongoing, there remains some problem; everyone has their time. It may be that tomorrow that time arrives when India plays its role in it and also achieves success. We cannot deny this possibility,” he said.

Highlighting India’s diplomatic stance, he pointed out that Narendra Modi has urged both sides involved in the conflict to end the war. Singh described the Prime Minister’s approach to diplomacy as “very balanced,” underlining India’s emphasis on dialogue and peaceful resolution. 

He also recalled the Russia-Ukraine war and said that during that crisis, PM Modi talked to both the sides and tried to mediate the issue with "dialogue and diplomacy."

Earlier, at several occassions, the Opposition has slammed the Central government for not being the mediator to end the war between US and Iran, which is still going on. 

Rajnath On Evacuation Of Indians Amid Conflicts

When asked about the evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in foreign countries during the West Asia crisis, Rajnath Singh said, "...the government has made arrangements for those who want to come from other countries... Planes have also been sent to bring people. When the crisis arose during the COVID-19 pandemic, our government brought people from outside... If there is a problem in life, then they can come to India. For that, they can contact the embassy..."

He added, "Regarding the situation in West Asia, our country, India, has been the least affected country... Whether it is crude oil, energy, or LPG, and other things, even today, we have enough stocks. The Prime Minister has made a committee of a few senior ministers under my chairmanship. I attend it every week, and I review it regularly. There is no particular problem. There are some forces that have tried to create a crisis. But they have also been taught a lesson."

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Frequently Asked Questions

Could India play a role in resolving global conflicts?

India may play a role in resolving ongoing global conflicts in the coming days, though challenges often persist during times of crisis.

What is India's stance on the West Asia crisis?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged both sides to end the war, and India emphasizes dialogue and peaceful resolution in its diplomatic approach.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 22 Apr 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Rajnath Singh PM Modi US Iran War India May Play Role US Iran Crisis India In US Iran War
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