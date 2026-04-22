India may play a role in resolving ongoing global conflicts in the coming days, though challenges often persist during times of crisis.
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Will India Play Mediator Role In Us-Iran War? Rajnath Singh Responds
Rajnath Singh said India may play a role in resolving global conflicts. He highlighted PM Modi’s balanced diplomacy, ongoing efforts in West Asia, and assured adequate supplies.
- India may play a role in resolving global conflicts soon.
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated India's diplomatic efforts.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Could India play a role in resolving global conflicts?
What is India's stance on the West Asia crisis?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged both sides to end the war, and India emphasizes dialogue and peaceful resolution in its diplomatic approach.
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