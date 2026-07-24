Union Cabinet To Meet In Parliament At 1 PM Today; Draft Anti-Paper Leak Bill On Agenda

The Union Cabinet will meet in Parliament at 1 pm on Friday amid the ongoing protest over the NEET paper leak controversy. The Cabinet is likely to discuss a draft law proposing stringent measures against examination paper leaks, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that the legislation will be introduced in Parliament next week.

In a video message on Thursday, PM Modi said the Cabinet would discuss the contours of the proposed bill on Friday before finalising it. He said suggestions from Cabinet colleagues would be taken into account before the legislation is introduced when Parliament reconvenes next week.

"On Monday, when the second week of the Monsoon session of Parliament will begin, a bill will be brought with provisions for strong action against paper leaks and we will try to pass it as early as possible," PM Modi said.

The proposed legislation is expected to include provisions for strict punishment for those involved in paper leaks and measures to strengthen the integrity of competitive examinations.

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PM Modi said allegations surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak had caused immense distress to lakhs of students and their families, prompting the government to take a series of measures over the past two-and-a-half months.

"The guilty have been caught. They are now in jail. Our most significant responsibility was to ensure that the students do not lose a year. It was necessary to hold the examination immediately. By using all resources, the government has ensured that 22 lakhs students could attend the retest," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that the results of the NEET re-test were declared on July 19, adding that successful candidates across the country had expressed relief and happiness.

He also said the government was taking additional steps to strengthen the legal framework against examination fraud.

"That is why I have given directions to the authorities concerned to set up fast-track courts. The fast-track courts have already been established," Modi said.

The Cabinet meeting comes amid sustained Opposition protests and nationwide demonstrations over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, with demands for examination reforms and stricter accountability.