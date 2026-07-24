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English NewsNewsIndiaUnion Cabinet To Meet In Parliament At 1 PM Today; Draft Anti-Paper Leak Bill On Agenda

Union Cabinet To Meet In Parliament At 1 PM Today; Draft Anti-Paper Leak Bill On Agenda

PM Modi announced on Thursday that a bill containing provisions for strong action against paper leaks will be introduced in Parliament next week.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 11:16 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Union Cabinet discussed new law against examination paper leaks.
  • PM Modi announced legislation's introduction next week in Parliament.
  • Government addressed NEET leak, ensured re-test, and set courts.

The Union Cabinet will meet in Parliament at 1 pm on Friday amid the ongoing protest over the NEET paper leak controversy. The Cabinet is likely to discuss a draft law proposing stringent measures against examination paper leaks, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that the legislation will be introduced in Parliament next week.

In a video message on Thursday, PM Modi said the Cabinet would discuss the contours of the proposed bill on Friday before finalising it. He said suggestions from Cabinet colleagues would be taken into account before the legislation is introduced when Parliament reconvenes next week.

"On Monday, when the second week of the Monsoon session of Parliament will begin, a bill will be brought with provisions for strong action against paper leaks and we will try to pass it as early as possible," PM Modi said.

The proposed legislation is expected to include provisions for strict punishment for those involved in paper leaks and measures to strengthen the integrity of competitive examinations.

ALSO READ: Why Did Sonam Wangchuk End His 26-Day Hunger Strike? Centre's Assurances Explained

PM Modi said allegations surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak had caused immense distress to lakhs of students and their families, prompting the government to take a series of measures over the past two-and-a-half months.

"The guilty have been caught. They are now in jail. Our most significant responsibility was to ensure that the students do not lose a year. It was necessary to hold the examination immediately. By using all resources, the government has ensured that 22 lakhs students could attend the retest," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that the results of the NEET re-test were declared on July 19, adding that successful candidates across the country had expressed relief and happiness.

He also said the government was taking additional steps to strengthen the legal framework against examination fraud.

"That is why I have given directions to the authorities concerned to set up fast-track courts. The fast-track courts have already been established," Modi said.

The Cabinet meeting comes amid sustained Opposition protests and nationwide demonstrations over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, with demands for examination reforms and stricter accountability.

ALSO READ: Dismiss Dharmendra Pradhan Before Coming To Parliament Today: Kharge Tells PM Modi

Before You Go

Paper Leak Row: PM Modi Promises Tough Anti-Paper Leak Bill, Rahul Gandhi Demands Dharmendra Pradhan’s Removal

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the Union Cabinet discuss the draft law against paper leaks?

The Union Cabinet will meet at 1 pm on Friday to discuss a draft law addressing examination paper leaks, amid ongoing protests.

What is the purpose of the new legislation being proposed?

The proposed law aims to implement stringent measures against paper leaks. It will also strengthen the integrity of competitive examinations.

When is the new bill against paper leaks expected to be introduced in Parliament?

Prime Minister Modi announced that the legislation will be introduced in Parliament next week, specifically on Monday during the Monsoon session.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 10:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cabinet Meeting CJP PM Modi NEET Protest NEET Paper Leak CJP Protest
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