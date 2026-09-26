Union Bank Sends Rs 1.09 Lakh To Wrong Account, Asked To Pay Rs 2.29 Lakh To Couple

A small mistake while transferring money through a bank turned into a major problem for a couple after Rs 1.09 lakh sent through Union Bank was credited to the wrong account. The matter eventually reached the consumer commission, which held the bank responsible for the error and directed it to pay the couple Rs 2.29 lakh.

The bank mistakenly transferred around Rs 1.09 lakh to another account. After the couple became aware of the error, they contacted the bank and sought the return of their money. However, the issue was not resolved easily, following which they filed a complaint against the bank.

Couple Seeks Compensation From Bank

In their complaint, the couple said the bank's mistake had caused them considerable inconvenience. They sought the return of their money along with compensation for the difficulties they had faced.

The matter was taken to the consumer commission, which heard the complaint and examined the bank's role in the transaction.

During the hearing, the consumer commission considered the couple's complaint and held Union Bank responsible for the error. The commission directed the bank to pay Rs 2.29 lakh to the couple.

The amount includes the money that was transferred to the wrong account as well as compensation for the inconvenience caused to the couple. They told the commission that they had faced considerable difficulties in recovering their money and that their problem was not resolved despite contacting the bank.

The commission, taking into account the bank's responsibility in the matter, ordered financial relief for the couple. The case also highlights that customers can raise a complaint and seek appropriate action if an error occurs during a banking transaction.