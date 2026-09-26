India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaUnion Bank Sends Rs 1.09 Lakh To Wrong Account, Asked To Pay Rs 2.29 Lakh To Couple

Union Bank Sends Rs 1.09 Lakh To Wrong Account, Asked To Pay Rs 2.29 Lakh To Couple

In their complaint, the couple said the bank's mistake had caused them considerable inconvenience. They sought the return of their money along with compensation for the difficulties they had faced.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 12:56 PM (IST)

A small mistake while transferring money through a bank turned into a major problem for a couple after Rs 1.09 lakh sent through Union Bank was credited to the wrong account. The matter eventually reached the consumer commission, which held the bank responsible for the error and directed it to pay the couple Rs 2.29 lakh.

The bank mistakenly transferred around Rs 1.09 lakh to another account. After the couple became aware of the error, they contacted the bank and sought the return of their money. However, the issue was not resolved easily, following which they filed a complaint against the bank.

Couple Seeks Compensation From Bank

In their complaint, the couple said the bank's mistake had caused them considerable inconvenience. They sought the return of their money along with compensation for the difficulties they had faced.

The matter was taken to the consumer commission, which heard the complaint and examined the bank's role in the transaction.

During the hearing, the consumer commission considered the couple's complaint and held Union Bank responsible for the error. The commission directed the bank to pay Rs 2.29 lakh to the couple.

The amount includes the money that was transferred to the wrong account as well as compensation for the inconvenience caused to the couple. They told the commission that they had faced considerable difficulties in recovering their money and that their problem was not resolved despite contacting the bank.

The commission, taking into account the bank's responsibility in the matter, ordered financial relief for the couple. The case also highlights that customers can raise a complaint and seek appropriate action if an error occurs during a banking transaction.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 26 Sep 2026 12:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
India News Union Bank India News. Trending Desk
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
WATCH: Delhi Protesters Detained At Jantar Mantar Over Demand For Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation, Arrest
Delhi Protesters Detained At Jantar Mantar Over Demand For Gyanesh’s Resignation: Video
India
Captain Amarinder Singh To Quit BJP Ahead Of Punjab Polls? What Former CM Said
Captain Amarinder Singh To Quit BJP Ahead Of Punjab Polls? What Former CM Said
India
PM Modi Brings His Own Tambourine At Bhajan Clubbing Event, Video Goes Viral
PM Modi Brings His Own Tambourine At Bhajan Clubbing Event, Video Goes Viral
India
Chitkara University Students Protest Over ‘Ghost’ Rumour That Girl Who Died By Suicide Is Appearing In Hostel
Chitkara University Students Protest Over 'Ghost' Rumour, Police Vehicle Vandalised In Patiala
Advertisement

Videos

Ram Mandir Donation Case: Witness Row Triggers Political Clash Over Chargesheet Findings
Kishanganj Video: Bihar Woman Harassment Clip Surfaces, One Arrested as Probe Continues
Patiala University Row: Missing Girls Rumour Sparks Late-Night Protest, Police Vehicle Damaged
Shehbaz Sharif UN Speech: Pakistan Warns India Over Indus Water, Raises Kashmir Again
UNGA Showdown: Petal Gahlot Counters Shehbaz, Cites Laden Link and Kashmir Record
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget