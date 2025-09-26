Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Paper Chor, Gaddi Chhor': Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP Over Paper Leaks And Unemployment

Rahul Gandhi criticised the BJP, labelling them "Paper Chor" due to frequent exam paper leaks, exacerbating unemployment.

By : IANS | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 08:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi: Highlighting unemployment as the biggest challenge, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at the frequent alleged paper leaks in staff selection exams, sharing a new slogan 'Paper Chor, Gaddi Chhor' to target the BJP.

Gandhi showed solidarity with jobless youth and pointed to a recent paper leak in Uttarakhand, saying, "Today, the BJP's other name is 'Paper Chor' (paper thief)! Repeated paper leaks across the country have ruined the lives and dreams of millions of hardworking youth.”

In a sharp attack on the BJP on the social media platform X, Gandhi said, "The paper leak in Uttarakhand is the latest example. Millions of youth worked day and night, but the BJP ruined all their hard work by stealing."

Slamming the Union government for alleged inaction and failure to prevent paper leaks, the Congress MP from Raebareli, said, "We have been continuously demanding that a robust and transparent system be established to prevent paper leaks. But the Modi government is turning a blind eye to this - because they are concerned not with youth unemployment, but with their own power."

Gandhi also criticised the government for alleged failure to address unemployment. “Unemployment is the country's biggest problem today, and it is directly linked to vote theft. 'Paper Chors' know that even if youth don't get jobs, they will remain in power by stealing votes in elections."

Youth are on the streets, chanting, "Paper Chor, Gaddi Chhor (Paper Thieves, Vacate the Throne)!" he said.

Gandhi described the fight against paper leaks as crucial for democracy. "This isn't just a fight for youth jobs; it's a fight for justice and democracy. I stand firmly with every student and youth in this fight for justice."

The slogan circulated by Gandhi on Friday is the latest version of his earlier slogan 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhor' (Vote thief, Vacate the Throne), which he has been shouting at political rallies, accusing the BJP of manipulating elections in collusion with the Election Commission of India.

In a social media post on September 23, Gandhi identified joblessness as the biggest challenge before the youth, claiming that unemployment levels had risen to the highest in 45 years.

"When any government comes to power by winning the trust of the people, its first duty is to provide employment and opportunities to the youth. But the BJP does not win elections honestly - they stay in power by stealing votes and holding institutions captive. That's why unemployment has reached its highest level in 45 years," he wrote on X.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 08:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Paper Leak BJP Uttarakhand Twitter RAHUL GANDHI
Sponsored Links by Taboola
