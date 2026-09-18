Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India rejected Pakistan's allegations regarding warship incident.

MEA stated Pakistani vessel caused collision violating naval agreements.

Pakistan had previously accused Indian warship of aggressive manoeuvres.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday said India had seen Pakistan’s response to the protest lodged by New Delhi and rejected the allegations and insinuations made by the Pakistani side after Islamabad accused Indian Warship Of ‘Aggressive Manoeuvres’ in International waters.

MEA Rejects Pakistan’s Allegations

Jaiswal said INS Kolkata was on a routine deployment in the western Arabian Sea when Pakistan Navy vessel PNS Hunain allegedly carried out an “unacceptable and unprofessional” manoeuvre that resulted in the collision.

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“We have seen Pakistan's response to the protest we lodged. This is the same old stalling we expected. We categorically reject the allegations and insinuations made therein,” Jaiswal said.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Pakistan Navy vessel collides with Indian warship, MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "We have seen Pakistan's response to the protest we lodged. This is the same old stalling we expected. We categorically reject the allegations and insinuations… pic.twitter.com/sa41GlaFUB — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2026

According to the MEA spokesperson, PNS Hunain’s dangerous overtaking manoeuvre amounted to a violation of Article 10 of the April 1991 Agreement between India and Pakistan on Advance Notice on Military Exercises, Manoeuvres and Troops Movements.

The provision stipulates that naval units at sea should not come within three nautical miles of each other, Jaiswal said.

He added that the Pakistani vessel also violated the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea.

India Calls For ‘Due Caution’ By Pakistani Military Units

Jaiswal said Pakistan had once again been advised to ensure that its military units exercise due caution and respect the relevant agreements between the two countries to prevent such incidents from recurring.

He also said INS Kolkata had not suffered any major damage in the incident and remained at sea.

Pakistan Accuses Indian Warship Of ‘Aggressive Manoeuvres’

Pakistan, in a statement on Thursday, claimed that its Navy was conducting its biennial exercise SEASPARK-26 when the Indian vessel allegedly carried out “aggressive manoeuvres in dangerously close proximity to a Pakistani naval ship”, resulting in contact between the two vessels.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry also summoned the Charge d’Affaires of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad and lodged a strong protest over the incident.

1991 Agreement

New Delhi said the Pakistani vessel’s conduct also violated Article 10 of a bilateral agreement signed by India and Pakistan in April 1991.

The agreement was designed to reduce the risk of misunderstandings, accidents and incidents arising from military activities by the two countries.

Article 10 contains specific provisions governing the operation of Indian and Pakistani naval ships and submarines in international waters. Under the provision, naval vessels of either country are required to maintain a distance of at least three nautical miles from those of the other country, with the aim of preventing accidents.

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The warship is equipped with surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship cruise missiles, rapid-fire guns and anti-submarine weapons, including BrahMos and Barak 8 missiles and a close-in weapon system. It also has torpedo launchers, rocket launchers and a bow-mounted sonar system for anti-submarine warfare.