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English NewsNewsIndia'I'm Also Human': Umar Khalid Opens Up About Nearly Six Years In Tihar Jail

'I'm Also Human': Umar Khalid Opens Up About Nearly Six Years In Tihar Jail

Umar Khalid says nearly six years in Tihar Jail under UAPA have taken a severe emotional toll as a Delhi court prepares to hear his bail plea.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Edited By: Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 11:59 PM (IST)

Student activist Umar Khalid, who has been lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail since September 2020 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), has spoken publicly for the first time from prison about the emotional and psychological impact of his prolonged incarceration. In an interview with The Guardian, shared through his family and friends, Khalid claimed that his identity had been erased, his mental health had deteriorated and he had been denied basic humanity during nearly six years behind bars.

Life Behind Bars

According to Khalid, being portrayed either as a hero or a villain had made it difficult to preserve his sense of self. He said even those who support him often overlook the fact that he is "also a human being" with fears, flaws and personal struggles.

He claimed he had been stripped of his identity, saying people who once knew him now referred to him as a terrorist behind his back.

Khalid further remarked that humanity had become a privilege unavailable to people like him, adding that prolonged imprisonment had left him emotionally exhausted and psychologically distressed.

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Political Criticism

Khalid criticised the BJP-led central government, accusing it of spreading hatred and misinformation. He also argued that Indian society had increasingly embraced what he described as a "post-truth" culture, where narratives often outweigh facts.

He questioned the silence of sections of civil society over his continued imprisonment and admitted feeling isolated and deeply disappointed.

Khalid has been in custody since September 2020 after being arrested under the UAPA in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots. Investigators have accused him of being part of a wider conspiracy to incite violence and destabilise the government, allegations he has consistently denied.

Bail Hearing Due

Meanwhile, a Delhi court has issued notice to the Delhi Police on Khalid's latest bail application. The matter is scheduled to come up for hearing before the Karkardooma Court on July 4.

The government has maintained that India's judicial system functions independently and that Khalid's case is being dealt with strictly in accordance with the law, rejecting suggestions that the proceedings are politically motivated.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 11:59 PM (IST)
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Umar Khalid UAPA 2020 Delhi Riots
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