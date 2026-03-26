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HomeNewsIndiaUK court rejects Nirav Modi's petition to reopen case against extradition to India

UK court rejects Nirav Modi's petition to reopen case against extradition to India

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI): The London High Court on Wednesday rejected the petition of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi to reopen his case against his extradition to India, where he is wanted in connection with the Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, officials sai.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 12:05 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI): The London High Court on Wednesday rejected the petition of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi to reopen his case against his extradition to India, where he is wanted in connection with the Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, officials said.

Modi had approached the High Court of Justice, King's Bench Division. The Crown Prosecution Service advocate, assisted by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team, strongly put forth arguments against his petition.

A team of CBI officials, including investigating officers, travelled to London for the hearing.

"The reopening application had been filed on the basis of the (arms dealer Sanjay) Bhandari judgment. However, with sustained and coordinated efforts of the CBI, the challenge was successfully overcome," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement here.

Rejecting Modi's petition, the court observed that the petition and the circumstances surrounding it were not exceptional to make it appropriate to reopen the case, the spokesperson said.

"CBI has been seeking the extradition of Nirav Modi in connection with the PNB scam involving significant financial wrongdoing with public sector bank, with proceedings ongoing since 2018," she said.

The UK courts approved Modi's extradition following his arrest in 2019 and rejected his earlier appeals, finding no legal barriers and accepting assurances regarding his treatment in India, she added.

"Although a temporary legal obstacle delayed the process, it was lifted in August 2025. Nirav Modi had applied to reopen his appeal citing concerns about potential ill-treatment (basis Bhandari judgment) and questioning whether assurances provided by Indian authorities were sufficient to protect his rights," the official said.

Modi has been in a UK prison since March 19, 2019.

He is a fugitive economic offender wanted for trial in India for allegedly defrauding PNB in collusion with his uncle Mehul Choksi. Modi alone siphoned off Rs 6,498.20 crore, the spokesperson said.

She said the positive outcome highlights the consistent efforts and strong commitment of the government of India to achieving this success. PTI ABS DIV DIV

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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