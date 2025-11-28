Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
TN Minister Faces Heat After Video Shows Him Applauding 'Obscene' Dance At Udhayanidhi's Birthday Event

Tamil Nadu Minister S. Periyakaruppan faces intense criticism after a video shows him applauding a dance by scantily dressed performers at a DMK event.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 03:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tamil Nadu Minister for Cooperation S Periyakaruppan has landed in the middle of a political controversy after a video showing him encouraging a dance performance by scantily clad women went viral, prompting outrage across the state. The footage was reportedly taken during the birthday celebrations of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, where several senior DMK functionaries were in attendance.

Video Triggers Public Outrage

In the clips widely shared online, Periyakaruppan can be seen seated in the front row as a troupe of young women performs on stage. Opposition leaders and social media users accused the minister of inappropriate conduct, saying his actions demean the office he holds.

Who Is S Periyakaruppan?

Periyakaruppan, a prominent DMK leader, represents the Tirupattur Assembly constituency and currently serves as the state’s Minister for Cooperation. Over the years, he has held several portfolios including Rural Development and Poverty Alleviation and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments. His long political career and seniority within the party have added weight to the criticism emerging from rival parties.

Opposition Tears Into DMK Leadership

AIADMK leaders were quick to seize the moment. Party spokesperson Pasupathy Senthil remarked about ‘Karuppan’s’ past, suggesting that the minister’s conduct raised deeper concerns.

The BJP’s state unit issued a blistering statement accusing DMK ministers of prioritising “entertainment and revelry” over governance. The party called the event an “obscene spectacle,” arguing that leaders who engage in such behaviour have “no qualification to talk about self-respect or rationalism.”

BJP functionaries also alleged that incidents like this undermine women’s confidence in approaching authorities with grievances, linking the controversy to broader questions about law and order and administrative accountability in Tamil Nadu.

Published at : 28 Nov 2025 03:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil NAdu
Read more
