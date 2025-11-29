Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaLavish Udaipur Wedding Under ED Lens After Rs 331 Crore Found In Rapido Driver’s Account

Lavish Udaipur Wedding Under ED Lens After Rs 331 Crore Found In Rapido Driver’s Account

ED probe reveals Rs 331 crore routed through a Rapido driver’s account, funding a luxury Udaipur wedding linked to Gujarat politician Aditya Zula.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Nov 2025 01:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has revealed a striking financial trail connecting a Rapido bike driver’s bank account to an opulent wedding held at Udaipur’s Taj Aravalli Resort. The lavish event, associated with Gujarat youth leader Aditya Zula, took place in November last year, but scrutiny over the source of its funding has intensified following recent investigations.

As part of its ongoing probe into the 1xBet illegal betting network, the ED discovered that the driver’s account received deposits totaling a staggering Rs 331.36 crore between August 2024 and April 2025. Investigators said more than Rs 1 crore from these funds was allegedly used to finance the Udaipur wedding, despite the driver having no personal ties to the bride or groom.

Driver’s Account Used As A Mule

Officials said the account appeared to function as a “mule,” receiving transfers from multiple unknown sources and immediately passing them on to other suspicious accounts, as per a report on NDTV. One such transaction chain led directly to an account linked with illegal betting operations. The ED is now mapping the network to determine the complete origin and destination of these funds.

Investigators believe the use of a third-party account was an intentional strategy to obscure the actual source of money and avoid detection. The scale of the deposits and their diversion for extravagant purposes has shocked authorities, with plans to summon Aditya Zula for questioning expected in the near term.

Links To Illegal Betting Platforms

A substantial portion of the funds traced to the driver’s account reportedly originated from illegal betting platforms, including 1xBet, reported Economic Times. Deposits were systematically rerouted through multiple accounts to mask their provenance, illustrating a complex web of money laundering within the digital betting ecosystem.

A senior ED official cautioned that such tactics are increasingly prevalent, noting that individuals who lend account access often underestimate the legal risks.

Published at : 29 Nov 2025 01:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rapido Gujarat UDAIPUR
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'No Differences Between Us; BJP Making False Allegations': Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Show Unity After Breakfast
'No Differences Between Us': Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Show Unity After Breakfast
India
Cyclone Ditwah Nears TN: Flights Cancelled, Trains Disrupted; Schools Shut In 13 Districts As Heavy Rains Begin
Cyclone Ditwah Nears TN: Flights Cancelled, Trains Disrupted; Schools Shut In 13 Districts As Heavy Rains Begin
India
Indian Airlines To Face Delays As A320 Solar Radiation Glitch Impacts Over 200 Planes
Indian Airlines To Face Delays As A320 Solar Radiation Glitch Impacts Over 200 Planes
Business
'Very Encouraging': PM Modi Hails Pro-Growth Policies For Big GDP Push In Q2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Calls GDP Growth Q2 'Very Encouraging'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PM Modi attends Day 2 of DGP-IGP meet in Raipur, focus on security & Naxal threat
Breaking: 11 Naxalites surrender before Gadchiroli Police, carried Rs 89 lakh reward
Breaking: Cyclone Ditwa Leaves Trail of Devastation in Sri Lanka, Over 80 Dead
Aviation Alert: Airbus, Issues Advisory on A320 Family Malfunction
Breaking: Drunk Cops Beat Restaurant Staff After Food Request Denied
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Retracting The Reins: Why BJP's Chandigarh Overreach Met Swift Political Rejection
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget