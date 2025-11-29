Lavish Udaipur Wedding Under ED Lens After Rs 331 Crore Found In Rapido Driver’s Account

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has revealed a striking financial trail connecting a Rapido bike driver’s bank account to an opulent wedding held at Udaipur’s Taj Aravalli Resort. The lavish event, associated with Gujarat youth leader Aditya Zula, took place in November last year, but scrutiny over the source of its funding has intensified following recent investigations.

As part of its ongoing probe into the 1xBet illegal betting network, the ED discovered that the driver’s account received deposits totaling a staggering Rs 331.36 crore between August 2024 and April 2025. Investigators said more than Rs 1 crore from these funds was allegedly used to finance the Udaipur wedding, despite the driver having no personal ties to the bride or groom.

Driver’s Account Used As A Mule

Officials said the account appeared to function as a “mule,” receiving transfers from multiple unknown sources and immediately passing them on to other suspicious accounts, as per a report on NDTV. One such transaction chain led directly to an account linked with illegal betting operations. The ED is now mapping the network to determine the complete origin and destination of these funds.

Investigators believe the use of a third-party account was an intentional strategy to obscure the actual source of money and avoid detection. The scale of the deposits and their diversion for extravagant purposes has shocked authorities, with plans to summon Aditya Zula for questioning expected in the near term.

Links To Illegal Betting Platforms

A substantial portion of the funds traced to the driver’s account reportedly originated from illegal betting platforms, including 1xBet, reported Economic Times. Deposits were systematically rerouted through multiple accounts to mask their provenance, illustrating a complex web of money laundering within the digital betting ecosystem.

A senior ED official cautioned that such tactics are increasingly prevalent, noting that individuals who lend account access often underestimate the legal risks.