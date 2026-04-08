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HomeNewsIndiaU'khand CM holds meeting ahead of PM Modi's visit for inauguration of Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

U'khand CM holds meeting ahead of PM Modi's visit for inauguration of Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

Dehradun, Apr 7 (PTI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday held a high-level meeting here ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to the state for the inauguration of Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor (Delhi-Dehradun Expressway) on April 1.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 12:18 AM (IST)

Dehradun, Apr 7 (PTI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday held a high-level meeting here ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to the state for the inauguration of Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor (Delhi-Dehradun Expressway) on April 14. Dhami directed officials to ensure that the event is grand and successful.

Describing this occasion as extremely significant and historic for the state, Dhami stated that this economic corridor would provide a massive boost to employment, tourism, and trade within Uttarakhand.

He instructed officials to ensure the participation of every section of society in this grand event so that the program could truly take the form of a public festival.

Issuing directives to decorate the venue with a blend of traditional and modern aesthetics, while ensuring the extensive participation of artists, Dhami emphasised that this event should not merely be a government function, but rather a symbol of the state's culture, tradition, and pride.

He also appealed to the public to step out of their homes and join the event by holding the national flag during the prime minister's roadshow, and urged that a festive atmosphere be created across the entire state.

Dhami stated that the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor would provide a new direction to Uttarakhand's development and further strengthen the state's position within the mainstream of national development.

He added that the significant reduction in travel time between Delhi and Dehradun, facilitated by this corridor, would not only provide an unprecedented boost to tourism but also lead to an expansion of industrial and commercial activities in Uttarakhand, thereby creating new employment opportunities for the youth.

The CM further noted that this corridor would bring about revolutionary changes in the fields of logistics, transportation, and investment, thereby bolstering the state's economy. PTI DPT NB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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