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English NewsNewsIndiaPunjab Influencer Mad Sandhu Shot Dead In Amritsar, Viral Video Shows Bloodied Man Collapsing

Punjab Influencer Mad Sandhu Shot Dead In Amritsar, Viral Video Shows Bloodied Man Collapsing

Social media influencer Mad Sandhu was shot dead in Amritsar, Punjab. A viral video shows him collapsing on the road. Police said two unidentified people opened fire around 6 pm.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 03 Oct 2026 09:47 PM (IST)

Social media influencer Mad Sandhu was shot dead in Punjab’s Amritsar. A video showing him collapsing on the road after being shot has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread attention.

According to the report, Sandhu was found lying on the road in a blood-soaked condition. He died while being taken to hospital following the shooting, which caused a stir in the area.

Police reached the spot after the incident and have launched an investigation into the killing.

Who Was Mad Sandhu?

Mad Sandhu was known as Madhusudhan and frequently appeared on podcasts, where he discussed topics such as guest makeup, the film industry and gender issues.

He also faced trolling on social media over the issues he raised. Sandhu had said on several occasions that he accepted himself as he was, saying, “I am the way God made me.”

The report also notes that a similar incident had taken place in Bathinda a year before Sandhu’s killing. A radical Sikh organisation had claimed responsibility for that incident, alleging that the victim’s videos were obscene.

What Did Additional Deputy Commissioner Say?

The Additional Deputy Commissioner said two unidentified people opened fire on Mad Sandhu at around 6 pm.

Police have begun investigating the incident and are working to identify those involved. Officials said all aspects of the case are being examined, including the viral video showing Sandhu collapsing after being shot.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 03 Oct 2026 09:47 PM (IST)
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Amritsar Social Media Influencer Mad Sandhu
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