Social media influencer Mad Sandhu was shot dead in Punjab’s Amritsar. A video showing him collapsing on the road after being shot has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread attention.

According to the report, Sandhu was found lying on the road in a blood-soaked condition. He died while being taken to hospital following the shooting, which caused a stir in the area.

#WATCH | Amritsar, Punjab | Visuals from the spot where social media influencer, Mad Sandhu, was shot dead by unidentified assailants https://t.co/kwIclwhP31 pic.twitter.com/2JkC4mcPYS — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2026

Police reached the spot after the incident and have launched an investigation into the killing.

Who Was Mad Sandhu?

Mad Sandhu was known as Madhusudhan and frequently appeared on podcasts, where he discussed topics such as guest makeup, the film industry and gender issues.

He also faced trolling on social media over the issues he raised. Sandhu had said on several occasions that he accepted himself as he was, saying, “I am the way God made me.”

The report also notes that a similar incident had taken place in Bathinda a year before Sandhu’s killing. A radical Sikh organisation had claimed responsibility for that incident, alleging that the victim’s videos were obscene.

What Did Additional Deputy Commissioner Say?

The Additional Deputy Commissioner said two unidentified people opened fire on Mad Sandhu at around 6 pm.

#WATCH | Punjab | Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Investigation for the Amritsar Commissionerate, Prabhjot Singh Virk says, "A social media influencer, Mad Sandhu, was shot twice on Loharka Road and died on the spot. The investigation is currently in its initial stages. We… pic.twitter.com/hDKunNFJMr — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2026

Police have begun investigating the incident and are working to identify those involved. Officials said all aspects of the case are being examined, including the viral video showing Sandhu collapsing after being shot.