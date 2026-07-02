2 Indian Expats Win Rs 9.5 Crore In Dubai Lottery, One Got Married Last Month

An Indian expatriate living in the UAE has become the latest dollar millionaire after winning $1 million (Rs 9.52 crore) in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw, according to Gulf News. Mahendihasanj Jamani won the prize in Millennium Millionaire Series 538 with ticket number 1324, which he purchased online on February 26, the report said.

Jamani has not yet commented on his win and is reportedly yet to be informed of his newfound fortune. According to Gulf News, Indian nationals continue to dominate the list of winners in the long-running promotion. Jamani is the 273rd Indian to win the $1 million (Rs 9.52 crore) prize since the Millennium Millionaire scheme was launched in 1999.

Another Indian Wins $1 Million

In another lucky draw, Mohammed Shibil Thayyil, a 30-year-old Indian expatriate based in Dubai, also won $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 548 with ticket number 4832. He had purchased the winning ticket online on June 18.

Originally from Kerala, Thayyil moved to Dubai in October 2025 and works in sales at the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone.

Having married only last month, Thayyil said he was stunned after learning he had become a millionaire with just his second ticket in the lottery.

"You have changed my life! This is the greatest news ever! Thank you so much, Dubai Duty Free," he said.

With the latest wins, Jamani and Thayyil have become the 278th and 279th Indian nationals, respectively, to receive the $1 million prize since the promotion began in 1999. Indian nationals remain the largest group of participants purchasing tickets for the draw, the report added.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise draw also announced its latest winner.

According to Gulf News, Kaushal Ved, a 39-year-old Indian expatriate based in Muscat, Oman, won a Mercedes-Benz S500 (Metallic Paint Obsidian) in Finest Surprise Series 1956. He had purchased the winning ticket online on June 25.