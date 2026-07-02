Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndia2 Indian Expats Win Rs 9.5 Crore In Dubai Lottery, One Got Married Last Month

2 Indian Expats Win Rs 9.5 Crore In Dubai Lottery, One Got Married Last Month

Jamani is the 273rd Indian to win the $1 million (Rs 9.52 crore) prize since the Millennium Millionaire scheme was launched in 1999.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 01:57 PM (IST)

An Indian expatriate living in the UAE has become the latest dollar millionaire after winning $1 million (Rs 9.52 crore) in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw, according to Gulf News. Mahendihasanj Jamani won the prize in Millennium Millionaire Series 538 with ticket number 1324, which he purchased online on February 26, the report said.

Jamani has not yet commented on his win and is reportedly yet to be informed of his newfound fortune. According to Gulf News, Indian nationals continue to dominate the list of winners in the long-running promotion. Jamani is the 273rd Indian to win the $1 million (Rs 9.52 crore) prize since the Millennium Millionaire scheme was launched in 1999.

Another Indian Wins $1 Million

In another lucky draw, Mohammed Shibil Thayyil, a 30-year-old Indian expatriate based in Dubai, also won $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 548 with ticket number 4832. He had purchased the winning ticket online on June 18.

Originally from Kerala, Thayyil moved to Dubai in October 2025 and works in sales at the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone.

Having married only last month, Thayyil said he was stunned after learning he had become a millionaire with just his second ticket in the lottery.

"You have changed my life! This is the greatest news ever! Thank you so much, Dubai Duty Free," he said.

With the latest wins, Jamani and Thayyil have become the 278th and 279th Indian nationals, respectively, to receive the $1 million prize since the promotion began in 1999. Indian nationals remain the largest group of participants purchasing tickets for the draw, the report added.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise draw also announced its latest winner.

According to Gulf News, Kaushal Ved, a 39-year-old Indian expatriate based in Muscat, Oman, won a Mercedes-Benz S500 (Metallic Paint Obsidian) in Finest Surprise Series 1956. He had purchased the winning ticket online on June 25.

Before You Go

Ram Mandir Donation Dispute: Lawyers Submit Complaint at Ram Janmabhoomi Police Station, Demand FIR

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 02 Jul 2026 01:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dubai Lottery Indian Winners Lottery
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
2 Indian Expats Win Rs 9.5 Crore In Dubai Lottery, One Got Married Last Month
2 Indian Expats Win Rs 9.5 Crore In Dubai Lottery, One Got Married Last Month
India
'I Am Sorry' Posters Mock Rahul Gandhi Across Delhi Days After Regret Over Defamation Case
'I Am Sorry' Posters Mock Rahul Gandhi Across Delhi Days After Regret Over Defamation Case
India
Vande Bharat Among 12 Trains Facing Route Changes From Tomorrow; Full List Here
Vande Bharat Among 12 Trains Facing Route Changes From Tomorrow; Full List Here
India
Lie Detector Test For Siya Goyal? Court Gives Nod For Polygraph In Ketan Agarwal Murder Case
Siya Goyal To Undergo Lie Detector Test After Court Nod In Ketan Murder Case
Advertisement

Videos

Ram Mandir Donation Dispute: Lawyers Submit Complaint at Ram Janmabhoomi Police Station, Demand FIR
Ayodhya Donation Controversy: Ayodhya Advocates Protest Over Alleged Donation Misuse, Demand FIR and CBI Probe
Monsoon Crisis: Delhi–Dehradun Expressway Reported to Have Potholes After First Rainfall
Breaking: Delhi–Dehradun Expressway Faces Damage Claims After First Heavy Rain
Security arrangements: Amarnath Yatra 2026 Begins Amid Tight Security and High Devotion
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget