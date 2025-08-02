Two Held For Rape, Death Threats To Actor-Politician Ramya; 11 Others Identified

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaTwo Held For Rape, Death Threats To Actor-Politician Ramya; 11 Others Identified

Bengaluru police arrested two individuals for sending obscene messages and threats to former MP Ramya (a) Divya Spandana, following her complaint about online abuse.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 05:42 PM (IST)

Bengaluru, Aug 2 (PTI) Two individuals were arrested by the Central Crime Branch for posting obscene messages and "issuing rape and death threats" to former Mandya MP and actor Ramya, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said on Saturday. The arrests were made based on a complaint filed by Ramya earlier this week.

Addressing reporters, Singh said 11 more individuals have been identified for their direct involvement in posting "abusive content online" and will be arrested soon.

Ramya, aka Divya Spandana, met the Commissioner on July 28 to file a complaint against 43 social media accounts for sending her obscene messages, along with "rape and death threats".

The online abuse began after she shared a news report on July 24 about the Renukaswamy murder case proceedings in the Supreme Court, in which she demanded justice for the victim’s family. Kannada actor Darshan is a prime accused in the case.

Following a verification process, the CCB, along with the social media monitoring team, identified 13 accounts that were actively involved in the abuse, Singh said.

The two arrested individuals hail from neighbouring districts, he added.

When asked whether the accused were fans of actor Darshan, the Commissioner said that aspect was still under investigation.

"CCB and cybercrime police are actively working on the case," he said.

Meanwhile, Ramya took to 'X' on Saturday to thank Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, and the entire CCB team for their swift action.

"The Bangaluru city police have taken a firm stand against misogynistic aggression. Legal action has been initiated," she posted.

The message is clear, Ramya said. "It is difficult to escape the hand of the law when it comes to protecting women’s dignity and ensuring their safety in our city." 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 05:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru Karnataka Karnataka 
