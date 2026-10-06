Two held for murder of teacher couple during robbery in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Oct 5 (PTI): Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a teacher couple during an attempted robbery in Sultanpur district, with police on Monday saying one of the accused worked with them in their privately run school.

The bodies of the couple were found inside the school premises a few days ago, prompting a police investigation into the double murder case.

The accused, school bus driver-cum-computer teacher Rakesh Kumar Yadav, 36, and his relative Ashish Yadav alias Dabbu Yadav, 26, allegedly planned the robbery at Manraji Educational Institute in Kumbhi Dadiya village, Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said on Monday.

According to the police, the two entered the school late on September 28 to steal money. Rakesh was allegedly opening a locker with a key when teacher Vinita caught them and raised an alarm.

Rakesh allegedly attacked Vinita with a spade, following which her husband and fellow teacher Mukesh tried to escape. The accused allegedly chased him and attacked him with an axe before fleeing with cash, Vinita's mobile phone and Aadhaar card, police said.

The bodies of Mukesh, 53 and Vinita, 47, who lived on the school premises, were recovered there on September 29. Mukesh established the school in 2002, the police said.

Police recovered Rs 18,220 from Rakesh and Rs 16,740 from Ashish, along with Vinita's Aadhaar card. A spade and axe allegedly used in the crime, besides clothes bearing bloodstains, were also recovered.

Rakesh allegedly used Vinita's mobile phone to make transactions before throwing it into a well, police said.

The accused were arrested near a canal bridge following an investigation involving teams of the Special Operations Group, surveillance and forensic personnel.

Police said the investigation is continuing and a chargesheet will be filed after completion of the legal process. PTI COR KIS SHS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)