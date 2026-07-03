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English NewsNewsIndiaTwo held after country-made pistol found in bag at Delhi Metro station

Two held after country-made pistol found in bag at Delhi Metro station

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI): A country-made pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from the bag of two passengers during a routine security check at Mandi House Metro station on Thursday, officials sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 12:10 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI): A country-made pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from the bag of two passengers during a routine security check at Mandi House Metro station on Thursday, officials said.

The weapon was detected by CISF personnel during baggage screening, following which the two men were immediately detained and handed over to the local police for questioning.

The passengers, identified as Rajveer and Gaurav, are residents of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

According to preliminary information, the country-made pistol and the live cartridge were allegedly found inside one of their bags while it was being scanned through the X-ray baggage screening system.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is in charge of security at Delhi Metro stations, alerted the police soon after the recovery.

Officials said the two men are being questioned to ascertain why they were carrying the firearm and whether they possessed any valid licence or documents for it.

A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act is being initiated, police said.

Further investigation is underway to verify the antecedents of the accused and to determine if the weapon was meant for any unlawful activity, they added. PTI SSJ APL APL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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