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English NewsNewsIndiaTwo groups clash in Himachal's Nahan; SHO, two other cops among 14 injured

Two groups clash in Himachal's Nahan; SHO, two other cops among 14 injured

Nahan (HP), Oct 23 (PTI): A dispute between two communities in Nahan turned violent on Friday, leading to intense stone-pelting from both sides that left 14 injured, police sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 12:36 AM (IST)

Nahan (HP), Oct 23 (PTI): A dispute between two communities in Nahan turned violent on Friday, leading to intense stone-pelting from both sides that left 14 injured, police said.

The injured include the Station House Officer (SHO) of Nahan Sadar station, Kulbir Singh, two other police personnel, and 11 residents of the area. Several vehicles were also damaged, police sources said.

According to eyewitnesses, the stone-pelting caused a three-hour traffic jam on National Highway 907A, with the queue of vehicles stretching for nearly 5 kilometres. The road connects Chandigarh and Paonta Sahib through Nahan and Shimla.

Eyewitnesses stated that the dispute began when some youths from Gobindgarh arrived near Valmiki Chowk to repair a damaged welcome gate. An argument broke out between them and some youths from the Valmiki community. The situation escalated rapidly, leading to stone-pelting.

Upon receiving information, police force arrived at the scene but struggled to bring the situation under control.

Nahan Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rajiv Sankhyan, Sirmaur Assistant Superintendent of Police Narendra Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Shakti Singh, and Sadar police station SHO Kulbir Singh were present at the site along with the police force.

Amid the escalating tension, the fire brigade was also called in.

According to eyewitnesses, influential members from both communities stepped in to calm their respective sides, which helped bring the rising tension under control.

In Nahan city, the Gobindgarh and Valmiki neighbourhoods stand adjacent to each other, with Valmiki Chowk situated between them on National Highway 907A. It was near this location that the youths from the Sikh community arrived to repair the damaged welcome gate.

Officials said additional police personnel have been requisitioned from the 6th IRB Battalion, Dhaula Kuan, and deployed at the spot.

The situation is being closely monitored. Those who sustained injuries during the stone-pelting are reported to be out of danger; they are currently undergoing treatment at Nahan Medical College.

Additional Superintendent of Police for Sirmaur, Narendra Kumar, said the situation is currently under control. Appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law, he said. PTI COR BPL RUK

RUK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Oct 2026 12:45 AM (IST)
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