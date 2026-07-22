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English NewsNewsIndiaTwo cops suspended over negligence following shooting incident at UP village

Two cops suspended over negligence following shooting incident at UP village

Kaushambi (UP), Jul 21 (PTI): A station house officer (SHO) and a police outpost in-charge were suspended Tuesday over alleged laxity in discharge of duty in connection with a shooting incident that took place at a village here, officials sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 01:20 AM (IST)

Kaushambi (UP), Jul 21 (PTI): A station house officer (SHO) and a police outpost in-charge were suspended Tuesday over alleged laxity in discharge of duty in connection with a shooting incident that took place at a village here, officials said.

Inspector general of police (Prayagraj Range) suspended the Sarai Akil SHO and Kanaili police outpost incharge on the basis of an inquiry report submitted by the additional superintendent of police (ASP), Kaushambi.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Satyanarayan Prajapat on Tuesday said on the night of July 19, two brothers -- Gulshan Tripathi and Rohit Tripathi -- along with their associates, allegedly shot and injured Suraj Singh and Rajiv, residents of Kanaili village, using country-made pistols.

He said an investigation conducted by Additional SP Amita Singh revealed that both accused are "history-sheeters" under Sarai Akil police station area. Gulshan Tripathi has 16 cases registered against him across various police stations in the district, while Rohit Tripathi has 15 cases against him.

Prajapat added that the inquiry report also disclosed that prior to this, on July 6, both the accused along with their third brother, Ankit Tripathi had beaten Saurabh Singh, a resident of Kanaili village, with sticks.

Despite a case being registered at the Sarai Akil police station regarding that incident, no effective legal or preventive action was taken against the accused.

The SP said the inquiry report made it clear that if strict action had been taken against the history-sheeters after the first incident, the second serious crime could have been prevented.

He said the negligence on the part of SHO of Sarai Akil police station Sher Singh Verma and the investigating officer -- Kanaili outpost in-charge Jitendra Pratap Singh -- emboldened the accused, leading them to commit the second incident within a span of two weeks.

He added that the Additional SP's inquiry report raised serious questions regarding the conduct of the SHO and the outpost in-charge. Based on this, Inspector General of Police (Prayagraj Range) Ajay Mishra, ordered the immediate suspension of both the officers and directed departmental action be initiated against them. PTI COR NAV ARB ARB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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