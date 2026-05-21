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HomeNewsIndiaTwisha Sharma's Husband, Mother-In-Law Character Shamed Her, Reveals Audio Tape

Twisha Sharma's Husband, Mother-In-Law Character Shamed Her, Reveals Audio Tape

Twisha was allegedly questioned about whether she had previous relationships with other men and whether any such relationships were linked to personal or financial benefits.

By : Ambuj Pandey | Updated at : 21 May 2026 09:16 AM (IST)

The death case of former Miss Pune contestant Twisha Sharma has taken a dramatic turn after an alleged audio recording involving her mother-in-law and retired judge Giri Bala Singh surfaced online, triggering fresh allegations of emotional abuse and character assassination inside Twisha’s marital home.

The audio clip, which has not been independently verified, is said to feature a conversation between Giri Bala Singh and Twisha’s brother, Major Harshit Sharma. In the recording, the retired judge is allegedly heard discussing personal questions asked to Twisha regarding her past relationships and private life shortly before her death.

Twisha Called Names For Past Realtionships

According to the purported conversation, Twisha was allegedly questioned about whether she had previous relationships with other men and whether any such relationships were linked to personal or financial benefits. At one point in the audio, Giri Bala Singh is allegedly heard saying that “promiscuity can become a habit” while defending her line of questioning.

The recording also reportedly contains controversial remarks comparing past relationships with transactional behaviour, further intensifying allegations of mental harassment made by Twisha’s family.

During the conversation, Major Harshit Sharma is allegedly heard confronting his mother-in-law over what he described as humiliating and emotionally damaging remarks directed at his sister. He questioned how such personal allegations could be raised against a daughter-in-law within the family.

Giri Bala Singh Defends Herself

In response, Giri Bala Singh allegedly maintains that she had the right to ask such questions and states that certain behaviour after marriage would not be acceptable in the family.

The audio clip also references allegations that Twisha had complained about verbal abuse by her husband, advocate Samarth Singh. The tape has now become a key point in the claims made by Twisha’s family, who have consistently alleged that she faced emotional torture and repeated attacks on her character after marriage.

Twisha Sharma was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12, just months after marrying Samarth Singh. Since then, the case has escalated into a major legal and public dispute between the two families, with police investigating allegations of dowry harassment, mental cruelty and domestic abuse.

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Published at : 21 May 2026 09:16 AM (IST)
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Twisha Sharma Giribala Singh Twisha Sharma Audio
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