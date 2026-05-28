Twisha Sharma Death Case: MP HC Quashes Anticipatory Bail Of Mother-In-Law Giribala Singh

Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has quashed the anticipatory bail of former judge Giribala Singh, accused in the case of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma's death, noting factual aspects of the case and the allegations against her.

A sessions court on May 15 granted anticipatory bail to Giribala Singh, who, along with her son Samarth Singh, is facing charges of dowry harassment.

Samarth Singh, a lawyer, is currently in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation, which has taken over the probe into the case from the MP police.

The HC on Wednesday allowed applications filed for the cancellation of Giribala Singh’s anticipatory bail.

In its 17-page order, vacation judge Devnarayan Mishra said "in the light of the factual aspects of the case and the allegations levelled against the respondent" (Giribala Singh), the anticipatory bail order passed by the additional sessions judge is hereby quashed.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, on behalf of the CBI/prosecution agency, submitted that the manner in which anticipatory bail was obtained creates doubt that the trial court did not consider the aspect relevant for granting it, as per the order.

The CBI on Monday took over the probe into the death of Twisha Sharma, who was allegedly found hanging at her marital home here on May 12. It has re-registered the state police FIR showing Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh as accused.

After the HC quashed Giribala Singh's anticipatory bail, lawyer Anurag Shrivastava, representing the victim's family, said, “Finally, justice is done in the Twisha case." “Giribala was in judicial service for 36 years... if she has any respect towards law, I think wisdom should prevail over her mind and she should gracefully surrender before the CBI and cooperate with the probing agency in any further investigation,” he told PTI.

As per Twisha's counsels, her in-laws were neither permitting her to live happily nor to cry and that she was "badly stuck".

After getting anticipatory bail, Giribala Singh addressed a press conference on May 18 and tried to malign the image of the deceased with different allegations, the counsels told HC.

Giribala Singh used her skills to tamper with the crime scene, they alleged. In those circumstances, the trial court was duty-bound to appreciate the evidence; hence, the order granting anticipatory bail to the respondent deserves to be quashed, they said.

The police seized the CCTV footage from Giribala Singh's house during the probe on May 13. However, she had the incident footage and she leaked a selective short clip of the video recording on social media with the intention of tampering with the evidence, the prosecuting agency told HC.

As per the HC order, the victim's counsels, relying upon WhatsApp chats part of the petitions and submitted to the police, said Twisha had told her family that her husband and his relatives thought she was addicted to drugs and due to that, she always remained upset.

Suyash Mohan Guru, Deputy Solicitor General of India for the CBI and Advocate General Prashant Singh submitted that Twisha and Samarth got married on December 19, 2025, and her father gave dowry and gifts.

On April 17, upon discovering that Twisha was pregnant, some dispute arose among the family members, following which she left her matrimonial home and went back to Noida.

It is alleged that her husband and mother-in-law doubted her character when she was found to be pregnant and forced her to undergo abortion, the CBI counsel told the court.

On May 5, Twisha asked her mother to take her away from her matrimonial house. On May 12, Twisha called her mother on WhatsApp and alleged that her husband was shouting at her, after which the call was disconnected. At 10.37 pm the same day, her mother-in-law answered the call of her parents, the counsel said.

The same day, Twisha was found hanging at her matrimonial home and was declared dead. On May 13, the first postmortem was conducted in the AIIMS Bhopal, he told the court.

Giribala Singh's sister Rajbala Singh Bhadoriya and Yashveer JK are senior doctors in Bhopal and were allegedly present at the time of the first autopsy. The mystery revolving around Twisha's death, the possible involvement of the influential accused and non-cooperation shown during probe indicate the matter is at the initial stage; therefore, custodial interrogation of the respondent may be required, the prosecuting agency said.

The Advocate General submitted that from the query report submitted by the AIIMS, it is clear that the injuries suffered by the deceased cannot be caused while taking out the body from the ligature.

Quoting witnesses' statements, he further claimed that on more than one occasion, the respondent demanded dowry and stated that the dowry given during the marriage ceremony was not up to their standard.

Her pregnancy was forcefully terminated, stating that the child is from another person, and they will permit her to live with them when the pregnancy is terminated, he alleged.

Twisha had some shares, and the respondent and her son wanted to transfer them in their names, he claimed.

On April 19, when Twisha came to Rajasthan, the respondent and her son expressed doubt over her character. Twisha, in a telephonic conversation, had informed her parents that her mother-in-law and husband scuffled with her and demanded dowry. Hence, the bail order deserves to be quashed, he added.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)