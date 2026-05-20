Twisha Sharma Death: AIIMS Postmortem Report Reveals Swelling In Lungs, Injury On Hand

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Postmortem confirms Twisha Sharma died by hanging May 12.

Abortion one week prior, hand injuries noted, lungs swollen.

No signs of sexual assault or major struggle found.

Dowry death case registered against husband and mother-in-law.

Several important details have emerged in the death case of Twisha Sharma after the postmortem report conducted at AIIMS Bhopal surfaced.

According to the report, Twisha died due to hanging, and doctors estimated the time of death to be around 8 pm on May 12. The report also mentioned injury marks on her hand and revealed that she had undergone an abortion nearly a week before her death.

Death Due To Hanging, Says Report

The AIIMS Bhopal postmortem report confirmed the cause of death as “ante mortem hanging,” meaning the hanging occurred while she was alive.

Doctors found an upward ligature mark around the neck, a sign commonly associated with hanging cases.

The report further stated that internal neck muscles showed pressure-related injuries and signs of bleeding. However, the hyoid bone and other neck structures were found intact.

Medical experts noted that there were no signs indicating a major physical struggle or fatal assault on the body.

While no major external injuries were reported, doctors found minor bruises and scratch marks on parts of the body, including the hand.

Police are now trying to determine how those injuries were caused.

Lung Swelling And Eye Hemorrhage Detected

The report also revealed swelling and congestion in both lungs. Doctors additionally found petechial hemorrhages — tiny blood spots — in the eyes, which experts say are commonly seen in hanging cases.

Medical officials clarified that there were no indications of serious sexual assault or injuries caused by weapons.

FSL And DNA Reports Awaited

To determine the exact circumstances surrounding the death, doctors preserved viscera, blood and other samples for forensic examination.

These samples have been sent for Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) testing to determine whether Twisha had consumed any intoxicating or poisonous substance before her death.

DNA samples have also been preserved as part of the investigation.

Police officials said the FSL findings may help clarify several unanswered questions in the case.

Found Hanging From Gymnastics Ring Rope

According to the postmortem report, Twisha was allegedly found hanging from a rope attached to a gymnastics ring installed on the terrace of the house.

Family members reportedly rushed her to hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Dowry Death Case Registered

Twisha Sharma, 33, was found dead at her marital home in the Katara Hills area of Bhopal on the night of May 12.

Following a complaint by her family, police registered a dowry death and harassment case against her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh.

Police are currently investigating the case from multiple angles, and the incident has continued to draw widespread public attention.