From Fan Club Power To Political Crisis: The Rapid Ascent And Deadly Setback Of Vijay's TVK

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In a year after its formal launch, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is confronting its gravest crisis yet. On September 27, 2025, a campaign rally in Karur led by party founder and actor-turned-politician Vijay turned tragic when a stampede claimed 33 lives and left 60 others injured. The incident has thrown a spotlight on the party’s rapid ascent and the risks that come with mass mobilisation in Tamil Nadu’s volatile political landscape.

From Fan Clubs To Political Force

Vijay’s political journey began in the early 2000s through an extensive network of fan clubs. These were later consolidated into Narpani Iyakkam, a welfare-driven platform formally launched as Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI) on July 26, 2009, in Pudukkottai.

VMI supported the AIADMK-led alliance in the 2011 Assembly elections but largely remained outside direct politics for years. Still, Vijay’s socially resonant dialogues on-screen and occasional political remarks kept him in the spotlight. The turning point came in 2021, when VMI contested local body polls independently, winning 115 of the 169 seats it contested—proving its electoral viability.

Birth Of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam

On February 2, 2024, Vijay formally announced the launch of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, setting its sights on the 2026 Assembly elections.

By September 2024, TVK had articulated its ideological foundation, embracing Ambedkarism, Periyarism, and Marxism, while positioning itself as a left-of-centre party. It openly rejected right-wing politics and sought to challenge both the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu and the BJP nationally.

TVK’s rise was marked by high-energy events: its first party conference in Vikravandi in October 2024, a strategy meeting in Coimbatore in April 2025, and a mass induction ceremony in Chennai in June 2025 that saw several prominent personalities join its ranks. Vijay’s state-wide political tour, launched in Tiruchi on September 13, 2025, drew record crowds, cementing his popularity as a political force.

The Karur Setback

The stampede in Karur has now become a setback in TVK’s young history. While the party has successfully transformed Vijay’s charisma into political momentum, the tragedy has prompted searching questions about crowd management, safety protocols, and the challenges of scaling up a celebrity-driven movement into a disciplined political organisation.

As investigations continue, the incident threatens to slow TVK’s campaign just as it was gaining momentum—casting uncertainty over Vijay’s much-watched political debut.