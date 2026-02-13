Maharashtra Man Dies During TVK Vijay's Rally In Salem

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







In the run-up to the assembly elections, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay held a campaign meeting in Salem, which was attended by thousands of supporters. In the incident, a 35-year-old man from Maharashtra named Suraj, who works in a silver shop in Salem, suffered a seizure during the rally and later died in hospital.

Maharashtra Man Dies In TVK Rally

The meeting, held at Seelanayakkanpatti, drew crowds early in the morning despite government guidelines limiting attendance to 5,000 people. TVK volunteers and supporters gathered in large numbers to hear Vijay speak. It is indicated that chairs were not provided for all participants, and Suraj suddenly suffered a seizure and fainted.

He was admitted to a nearby hospital but passed away before any treatment could be administered. Suraj is survived by his wife and two children.

TVK’s Campaign and Precautions

This is the latest incident to cast a shadow over TVK rallies. Last year, a stampede during Vijay’s campaign in Karur resulted in 41 deaths, marking a tragic moment in the party leader’s political career. Since that event, Vijay had avoided public rallies for about two months, returning only with enhanced safety measures for meetings and administrative gatherings.

TVK has been one of the most active parties in Tamil Nadu ahead of the elections, with intensive campaigning and volunteer mobilisation. Vijay has emphasised caution in all public events following the Karur tragedy, but the Salem incident highlights the ongoing challenges of managing large crowds during election campaigns.

Public Reaction

The death of Suraj has shocked TVK supporters and residents of Tamil Nadu. While the party continues its preparations for the assembly elections, authorities and organizers are under pressure to ensure stricter safety protocols for public gatherings.