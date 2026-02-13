Maharashtra Man Dies During TVK Vijay's Rally In Salem

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaMaharashtra Man Dies During TVK Vijay's Rally In Salem

A 35-year-old Maharashtra man dies of a seizure during TVK rally in Salem; highlights ongoing safety concerns in Tamil Nadu election campaigns.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 04:02 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In the run-up to the assembly elections, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay held a campaign meeting in Salem, which was attended by thousands of supporters. In the incident, a 35-year-old man from Maharashtra named Suraj, who works in a silver shop in Salem, suffered a seizure during the rally and later died in hospital.

Maharashtra Man Dies In TVK Rally 

The meeting, held at Seelanayakkanpatti, drew crowds early in the morning despite government guidelines limiting attendance to 5,000 people. TVK volunteers and supporters gathered in large numbers to hear Vijay speak. It is indicated that chairs were not provided for all participants, and Suraj suddenly suffered a seizure and fainted.

He was admitted to a nearby hospital but passed away before any treatment could be administered. Suraj is survived by his wife and two children.

TVK’s Campaign and Precautions

This is the latest incident to cast a shadow over TVK rallies. Last year, a stampede during Vijay’s campaign in Karur resulted in 41 deaths, marking a tragic moment in the party leader’s political career. Since that event, Vijay had avoided public rallies for about two months, returning only with enhanced safety measures for meetings and administrative gatherings.

TVK has been one of the most active parties in Tamil Nadu ahead of the elections, with intensive campaigning and volunteer mobilisation. Vijay has emphasised caution in all public events following the Karur tragedy, but the Salem incident highlights the ongoing challenges of managing large crowds during election campaigns.

Public Reaction

The death of Suraj has shocked TVK supporters and residents of Tamil Nadu. While the party continues its preparations for the assembly elections, authorities and organizers are under pressure to ensure stricter safety protocols for public gatherings.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the TVK rally in Salem?

A 35-year-old man named Suraj suffered a seizure during the rally and later died in the hospital. He was a worker at a silver shop in Salem and originally from Maharashtra.

Were there any safety concerns at the TVK rally?

The rally was attended by thousands of supporters, exceeding government attendance limits. Chairs were not provided for all participants, and Suraj fainted due to a seizure.

Has TVK had safety issues at rallies before?

Yes, last year a stampede at a TVK rally in Karur resulted in 41 deaths. Following this, Vijay had implemented enhanced safety measures for subsequent events.

What was the public reaction to Suraj's death?

Suraj's death has shocked supporters and residents. Organizers are facing pressure to enforce stricter safety protocols for public gatherings.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Feb 2026 03:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Maharashtra Salem TVK
