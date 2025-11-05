Vijay Named TVK's CM Candidate; TVK Authorises Him To Decide On 2026 Poll Alliances

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaVijay Named TVK's CM Candidate; TVK Authorises Him To Decide On 2026 Poll Alliances

Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) authorized him to decide on alliances and declared him their Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 01:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai, Nov 5 (PTI) A special general council meeting of Vijay-led TVK on Wednesday authorised the actor-politician to take a call on the party's alliance for next year's Assembly polls and announced him as its Chief Ministerial candidate.

The special meeting of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam was held at a private hotel in Mahabalipuram near here under the leadership of the actor, who turned up in his trademark white shirt and stubbled look.

A total of 12 resolutions on issues including the recurring arrests of Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan navy, women's safety in the state--the latest sexual assault of a woman in Coimbatore was highlighted, and the SIR of electoral rolls was adopted.

The resolution authorising the party founder to decide on alliance for the Assembly polls was unanimously adopted at the general council, the party's decision-making body.

Vijay is "the CM candidate loved by all sections of people. Under his leadership, will face the 2026 polls and authorise him to take all decisions regarding electoral alliance," the resolution said.

At the meeting, which came over a month after the September 27 stampede at the party's Karur rally addressed by Vijay, the members observed a two minute silence for the 41 persons killed in the incident. One of the resolutions demanded adequate police protection for Vijay and the public at TVK party events.

Among others, TVK demanded halting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Vijay had convened the meeting to take future decisions regarding the party as the "ground situation is favourable to us." TVK has announced contesting the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and the actor has been very critical of the ruling DMK in the state. PTI VIJ SA

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 01:39 PM (IST)
Vijay Tamil NAdu TVK
