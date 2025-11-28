'Vijay Will Be CM In 2026': TVK’s Sengottaiyan Says People’s Power Will Make It Happen

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Coordinator Sengottaiyan on Friday asserted that actor-turned-politician Vijay is certain to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in 2026, claiming that “no force can defeat people’s power.” Speaking to reporters at the Coimbatore airport, he strongly defended TVK’s political vision and Vijay’s leadership.

People Will Make Vijay The CM, Says Sengottaiyan

Reaffirming TVK’s confidence ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, Sengottaiyan said Vijay’s rise to the Chief Minister’s chair is “inevitable” because he has the support of the masses.

He said the TVK leader has embarked on a mission to transform Tamil Nadu through transparent governance and a people-centric approach. According to him, Vijay entered politics “to create a new society and bring a holy governance structure,” giving up “an annual income of Rs 500 crore for public service.”

TVK’s Core Policy Vision

When asked which TVK policy he admired most, Sengottaiyan drew a parallel with MGR’s era. He recalled how people once asked what “Annaiyam” meant, to which the reply was: “a house that doesn’t leak, clothes that don’t wear out, and rice that doesn’t spoil.”

He said Vijay echoes the same humane approach through TVK’s vision — ensuring housing for all, economic upliftment, and enabling every citizen to travel with dignity on two-wheelers.

Response To AIADMK’s Criticism

Sengottaiyan clarified his earlier criticism of the AIADMK by distinguishing between the “sacred rule” under MGR and Jayalalithaa and the party’s present leadership. He said his comments were directed only at the post-Jayalalithaa AIADMK.

When asked about Edappadi K Palaniswami’s remark that “people are not behind him,” Sengottaiyan retorted that he had won as an MLA nine times and helped elect others thrice without even asking for votes.

“If someone thinks ‘I’, God will show him ‘He’,” he added, hinting that the people will ultimately reveal the truth.

