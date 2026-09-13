Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ladakh's Tso Kar lake shrunk drastically; project diverts glacier water.

Gravity-fed earthen channels will recharge the high-altitude lake.

Water reached first depression; full lake revival by October 2027.

A pioneering water-management project in Ladakh aims to revive Tso Kar, one of the region’s most iconic high-altitude lakes, by diverting unused glacier meltwater that currently flows into the Indus River.

Tso Kar, once spread across nearly 11,000 acres, has now shrunk to around 3,200 acres, losing up to 70% of its area. The project, led by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, aims to restore the lake to its former glory within a year, with full revival expected by October 2027.

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The administration describes it as the first initiative of its kind, and the only attempt of this nature, to revive a dying lake at such a high altitude and under such harsh climatic conditions.

In a post on X, the Governor said, "Glad to share a mammoth exercise we have undertaken to revive the majestic glacial lake – Tso Kar in Ladakh, using the pioneering glacier water integration, making it the first-of-its-kind high-altitude ecological restoration project in India."

Glad to share a mammoth exercise we have undertaken to revive the majestic glacial lake – Tso Kar in Ladakh, using the pioneering glacier water integration, making it the first-of-its-kind high-altitude ecological restoration project in India.



Utilizing natural gravity flow and… pic.twitter.com/6TSQHSIF4X — LG Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) September 13, 2026

What Is The Tso Kar Revival Project?

The project is essentially an effort to redirect glacier meltwater that is currently flowing away from the Tso Kar basin and use it to recharge the shrinking lake.

The Rupsho Kharnak stream originates at an altitude of around 18,000 feet and is located about 11 km from Tso Kar. During summer, the stream's peak discharge is estimated at around 132 cusecs.

Instead of allowing this water to flow downstream into the Indus River, the project will use the natural gradient of the terrain to guide it towards Tso Kar.

The plan relies primarily on simple earthworks and gravity flow rather than building a new concrete water channel across the fragile high-altitude landscape.

How Will The Glacier Water Reach Tso Kar?

The Rupsho Kharnak glacier stream is located at an altitude of around 18,045 feet, approximately 11.5 km from Tso Kar. There is a height difference of nearly 3,000 feet between the stream and the lake, allowing the water to be channelised through gravity.

The stream currently carries around 132 cusecs of water, equivalent to nearly 320 million litres a day, which flows unused into the Sindhu River.

Under the project, this water will be diverted towards Tso Kar through a simple earthen channel. The administration has opted against constructing a new concrete channel, with the project currently requiring no capital expenditure and using JCB machines for the earthwork.

Work Began In September

The initiative was conceived after LG VK Saxena's first visit to Tso Kar on August 10, 2026, when local villagers and the Nambardar highlighted the lake's dramatic decline and its impact on the area's ecology and livelihoods.

The first survey report was submitted to the LG on August 30. The same day, Saxena decided to channelise the untapped glacier meltwater from the Rupsho Kharnak stream towards Tso Kar.

Work to create the earthen channel from the stream to the first depression began on September 2, ahead of the onset of winter.

Water Has Already Reached The First Depression

Around 20 cusecs of water is currently being channelised towards the first depression. The water reached the depression on September 9 and, within four days, around 20% of its area had been filled.

The project uses three natural depressions along the downward flow of the stream before the water reaches Tso Kar. The first depression covers around 270 acres, while the second and third cover approximately 24 acres and 10 acres, respectively.

Each depression will function as a water-holding body, with check dams and controlled outlets helping regulate the flow. Water from the third depression will then be channelised towards Tso Kar, which is around 400 metres away.

The administration expects the diverted water to reach Tso Kar in the first week of October.

Three New Water Bodies Will Help The Lake

The three natural depressions together will create additional freshwater wetlands with a combined water-holding capacity of nearly 1,230 million litres.

The cascading system is expected to serve two purposes. Apart from adding water to Tso Kar, the new water bodies will allow sediments to settle before the water reaches the lake, potentially ensuring cleaner water flows into it.

The new wetlands could also become habitats for migratory birds and can be viewed from the Leh-Manali Highway, potentially creating new points of ecological and tourism interest.

Why Is Tso Kar Shrinking?

Tso Kar's decline has been particularly visible over the past decade, with the lake losing up to 70% of its area. Water that could potentially sustain the lake is currently flowing away through the Sindhu River instead of being retained in the local ecosystem.

The shrinking lake has also affected its wildlife. Tso Kar was once a thriving habitat for migratory birds, including the black-necked crane. The declining water body has resulted in a significant reduction in the number of birds arriving in the area.

During Saxena's August 10 visit, local residents recalled how the lake had once been much larger and had supported the region's traditional salt trade and delicate ecosystem. Dry patches have now appeared in areas that were once covered by deep water.

Why Is The Project Important For Ladakh's Ecology?

Tso Kar is more than a shrinking water body. Its decline has consequences for the wider cold-desert ecosystem.

The lake and surrounding wetlands have historically provided habitat for migratory birds, including the black-necked crane. Restoring the lake and creating additional freshwater wetlands could therefore expand the available habitat for birdlife.

The project is also notable because it attempts to restore a high-altitude lake using naturally available glacier meltwater and gravity rather than a large-scale concrete infrastructure project.

Officials have described it as the first intervention of its kind and magnitude in India to revive a dying lake at such an altitude and under such extreme climatic conditions.

What Does It Mean For Pashmina Herders?

The project's importance extends beyond ecology.

Many communities around Tso Kar depend on Pashmina goat herding, but the shrinking lake has also reduced the availability of grazing grounds.

According to the project details, some herders have been forced to travel 50 to 75 km away from their homes in search of suitable grazing land.

Reviving the lake could help regenerate grasslands around the water body, potentially restoring grazing areas and allowing herders to remain closer to their villages.

The intervention could therefore have implications for both the local ecosystem and rural livelihoods.

A Model For High-Altitude Water Management?

The Tso Kar project builds on an earlier intervention involving Stok Glacier water.

Under that project, around 90 million litres of Stok Glacier water were channelised into canals serving Igoo-Phey and Chuchot villages near Leh to help irrigate parched agricultural land.

The Tso Kar initiative seeks to apply a similar principle on a much larger ecological scale: use water that is already available but currently flowing away, and redirect it towards an area facing water stress.

If successful, the project could offer a model for water management and ecological restoration in other high-altitude, water-stressed regions.

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“The success of the Stok Glacier project has proven that large-scale, sustainable water management is entirely feasible in our cold desert, using simple engineering,” Saxena said.

He described the Tso Kar intervention as a blueprint for high-altitude ecological restoration, saying the aim was to preserve the lake and the life it supports for future generations.