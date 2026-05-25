The three AIADMK MLAs resigned after supporting the TVK government during a trust vote. They reportedly received assurances they would be fielded in upcoming bypolls.
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Three AIADMK MLAs Resign After Backing Vijay, Likely To Join TVK
Three AIADMK MLAs resigned after backing the TVK government in the trust vote. Their exit reduces Assembly strength to 230, while TVK moves closer to the majority mark.
- Three AIADMK MLAs resigned, with Speaker accepting their move.
- MLAs backed TVK during trust vote, defying AIADMK leadership.
Before You Go
Breaking: MP CM Mohan Yadav Visits Bhojshala After Court Verdict, Offers Prayers to Maa Vagdevi
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did three AIADMK MLAs resign from the Assembly?
Which AIADMK faction did the resigning MLAs belong to?
The resigning MLAs were part of the 25 MLAs from the C Ve Shanmugam-S P Velumani faction who supported the TVK government.
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