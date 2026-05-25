Three AIADMK MLAs Resign After Backing Vijay, Likely To Join TVK

Three AIADMK MLAs, S Jayakumar (Perundurai), Maragatham Kumaravel (Maduranthakam-SC) and P Sathyabama (Dharapuram-SC), resigned from the Assembly on Monday, with Speaker J C D Prabhakar accepting their resignations.

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AIADMK MLAs Likely To Join TVK

The legislators had submitted their resignations after being among the 25 MLAs from the C Ve Shanmugam-S P Velumani faction who voted in support of the Tamiliga Vettri Kahagam (TVK) government during the recent confidence motion.

All three MLAs also met Tamil Nadu Minister and TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna to join hands with the party.

Reconciliation Efforts Gain Momentum

Meanwhile, signs of reconciliation also emerged within the AIADMK, with several rebel camp MLAs reaching out to party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS).

As part of the ongoing reunification efforts, MLAs P Haribaskar (Anthiyur), S Mohan (Panruti) and S M Sugumar (Arcot) met EPS at his Greenways Road residence.

After the Speaker accepts their resignation, bye-elections will be held for these Madurantakam, Dharapuram and Perundurai constituencies, along with Trichy East, from where Chief Minister Vijay had tendered his resignation after winning two seats.

Maragatham Kumaravel, Sathyabama, and Jayakumar had won Madurantakam, Dharapuram and Perundurai seats, respectively.AIADMK had won 47 seats in the elections; these resignations will bring down their tally to 44 seats.

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Currently in the house of 233 (1 seat vacated by CM Vijay as he won from two seats), TVK holds 107 seats and has support of Congress' 5 MLAs, Left Bloc's 4 legislators, VCK and IUML's 2 MLAs each and 1 Independent legislators. In the event of these ...



In the event of these three resignations, the strength of house has been reduced to 230, and the majority mark is 116. If in bypolls, these three seats and one vacated by CM himself, are won by TVK, Vijay can extend his party's number to 111 falling just 7 short of the absolute majority.