‘Oceans Are Different’: Trump Says Google's Pichai Told Him No To Renaming Atlantic After Him

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Earlier, administration renamed Gulf of Mexico

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Google CEO Sundar Pichai turned down his suggestion to rename the Atlantic Ocean after himself or the United States, citing the international nature of oceans as a reason for not pursuing the proposal. Trump recounted the alleged exchange during a rally in South Carolina on Wednesday, October 21, saying he had approached Google about the idea but was advised against it. Neither Google nor Pichai had independently confirmed Trump's account at the time of reporting.

Trump Recalls Conversation With Google's Sundar Pichai

Speaking about the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, Trump said he had considered attaching his name or that of the US to one of the two major water bodies. He described Pichai and Google co-founder Sergey Brin as “totally brilliant guys” before narrating his conversation with the Google chief.

“And I spoke to a brilliant guy, Sundar, he heads all of Google, he’s a brilliant guy,” Trump said, as per reports.

According to the President, he asked Pichai whether Google could facilitate the proposed renaming. Trump claimed the Google CEO declined, telling him: “No, no, no, this time I’m not doing it”.

Trump said Pichai had explained that oceans were different from other geographical features because they extended across multiple countries. The President suggested he had accepted the reasoning, turning to the audience to ask whether he should abandon the idea.

“Should I pass it? I think let’s keep it the Atlantic Ocean, right?” he said.

ALSO READ: Sonia Gandhi Makes Instagram Debut With Memoir ‘Belonging’, Gains Over 1,000 Followers In Minutes

Trump Floats ‘American Ocean’ Name For Pacific

Although Trump appeared ready to drop the proposal for the Atlantic, he subsequently suggested renaming the Pacific Ocean the “American Ocean”.

He asked the rally audience to imagine how European leaders would react to such a move, while maintaining that the Atlantic and Pacific were the only oceans he had considered renaming.

Trump also made a sarcastic reference to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, suggesting she would welcome the proposal.

“I’ll probably give up on this idea. What do you think, give up? Let’s leave the Atlantic Ocean. But the Pacific Ocean—we’ll call it the American Ocean. How do you think Europe will react to this? Do you think they’ll like it? Europe will be thrilled, right? [European Commission President] Ursula [von der Leyen] will call and say “thank you very much,” Trump ironically remarked.

The comments came without any indication that a formal proposal to rename either ocean had been initiated.

Gulf Of America Renaming Provides Precedent

Trump's remarks follow his administration's decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America through an executive order shortly after he returned to the White House in January 2025.

Google Maps subsequently adopted the new designation for users in the United States. Users in other parts of the world continued to see Gulf of Mexico or both names, depending on their location.