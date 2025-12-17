Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Trump Praises PM Modi, Calls Him A 'Great Friend'; Reaffirms India's Strategic Role In Indo-Pacific

Trump Praises PM Modi, Calls Him A 'Great Friend'; Reaffirms India’s Strategic Role In Indo-Pacific

US President Donald Trump praises PM Narendra Modi as a great friend, calls India an amazing country and key US strategic partner in the Indo-Pacific amid trade talks.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 01:52 PM (IST)
US President Donald Trump has lavished praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as a “great friend” and underlining India’s importance as a key strategic partner of the United States in the Indo-Pacific region. The US Embassy in India shared Trump’s remarks on social media platform X on Tuesday.

India An ‘Amazing Country’

In its post, the US Embassy quoted President Trump as calling India the home of one of the world’s oldest civilisations. “India is home to one of the most ancient civilisations in the world. It is an amazing country and a very important strategic partner of the United States in the Indo-Pacific region. We have a great friend in Prime Minister Modi,” the post said.

Recent Conversation Between Trump And Modi

The comments came days after President Trump and Prime Minister Modi spoke over the phone. During the conversation, the two leaders discussed ways to accelerate bilateral economic cooperation. The call took place shortly after negotiators from both countries concluded two days of talks on a proposed bilateral trade agreement.

Rising Hopes On Trade Deal

The proposed trade agreement has raised hopes of relief for India from steep US tariffs of up to 50 per cent on Indian goods imposed by the Trump administration. Notably, in August, the US raised tariffs on Indian products to 50 per cent, including an additional 25 per cent duty linked to India’s purchase of Russian crude oil.

Modi Describes Talks As Cordial

Prime Minister Modi termed the conversation “cordial and positive”. In a statement, he said, “We reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations and discussed regional and international issues. India and the United States will continue to work together for global peace, stability and prosperity.” However, he did not make a direct reference to trade issues.

Strain In Ties After Tariff Hike

Relations between New Delhi and Washington had soured following the tariff hike in August. Continued criticism of India by US officials had also impacted bilateral ties.

Efforts To Improve Relations Intensify

In recent weeks, both sides have stepped up efforts to mend relations. Officials said that during the phone call, the two leaders reviewed progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Agreement On Expanding Cooperation

According to sources, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi discussed enhancing cooperation in key areas such as trade, critical technologies, energy, defence and security. They also agreed to work together to address shared challenges and advance common interests, expressing satisfaction over the steady strengthening of bilateral cooperation across sectors.

Published at : 17 Dec 2025 01:52 PM (IST)
