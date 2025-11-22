'Will Rahul Get The Message': BJP Takes Swipe After Tharoor Praise Of Trump–Mamdani Meeting

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has hailed US President Donald Trump’s meeting with newly elected New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani as a sign of democratic maturity, despite the two having attacked each other fiercely during the election campaign. Sharing a video of their interaction at the White House, he urged Indian political rivals to emulate similar cooperation once polls conclude.

Tharoor said that when voters have spoken, parties must work together in the national interest, adding that he was “trying to do [his] part” to promote this mindset in India.

BJP Links Remarks to Congress’ ‘Parivar First’ Allegation

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seized the opportunity to target the Congress leadership. National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala praised Tharoor’s “cryptic” message, suggesting it was a reminder for Congress to put the country before the Gandhi family.

This is how democracy should work. Fight passionately for your point of view in elections, with no rhetorical holds barred. But once it’s over, & the people have spoken, learn to cooperate with each other in the common interests of the nation you are both pledged to serve. I… https://t.co/NwXPZyhn20 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 22, 2025

“Once again, Dr Tharoor has chosen to remind Congress that they should put national interests above family interests,” Poonawala said in a video statement, adding that Congress must stop behaving like “sore losers” after election defeats. He further taunted whether Rahul Gandhi would “get the message”, warning that another “fatwa” could be issued against Tharoor.

A Recurring Rift Inside Congress

Tharoor’s independent positioning has increasingly frustrated sections of his party. He has previously been criticised for praising BJP leaders, including LK Advani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Just this week, his appreciation for PM Modi’s Ramnath Goenka lecture triggered backlash from a Congress colleague who questioned why he remained in the party if he believed the BJP’s methods were more effective.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP also recently wrote an article arguing that dynastic politics stifles meritocracy, citing the Gandhi–Nehru family as an example, a long-standing BJP attack line against Congress. His stance again drew internal criticism, with party members accusing him of ignoring political dynasties elsewhere.