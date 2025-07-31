Trump ‘Frustrated’ With India: US Trade Secy As ‘Dead Economy’ Jibe Triggers Political Storm

In a fresh trade escalation, US President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on all imports from India effective August 1, also threatening an unspecified penalty for New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian crude oil and defence equipment. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC that Trump and the trade negotiation team have been “frustrated with India” over the pace of talks.

“I don't know what's gonna happen. It'll be up to India. India came to the table early. They have been slow-rolling things. So the President, the whole trade team, has been frustrated with them,” Bessent told CNBC, further accusing India of reselling refined products made from sanctioned Russian oil.

“India has been a large buyer of sanctioned Russian oil that they then resell as refined products. They have not been a great global actor,” he added.

Trump’s announcement has been widely interpreted as a pressure tactic, following recent US trade deals with the UK, Japan, and the EU. In response, India stated that it would “take all necessary steps to safeguard and promote national interest.”

‘Dead Economies Can Go Down Together’: Trump's Jibe Gets Rahul Gandhi's Backing

Shortly after unveiling the tariffs, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social, writing: “I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care.” He further alleged that India imposes “among the highest tariffs in the world” and that the US has done “very little business” with the country.

The remark triggered strong political reactions in India. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi echoed Trump’s sentiment, telling reporters, “He is right, everybody knows this except the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister. Everybody knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy. I am glad that President Trump has stated a fact. It is a dead economy, are you people not aware of it?”

Later, in a post on X, Gandhi doubled down: “THE INDIAN ECONOMY IS DEAD. Modi killed it. 1. Adani-Modi partnership. 2. Demonetisation and a flawed GST. 3. Failed ‘Assemble in India’. 4. MSMEs wiped out. 5. Farmers crushed.”

BJP Hits Back, Goyal Defends Economic Growth in Parliament

The BJP lashed out at Gandhi for supporting Trump’s statement. Amit Malviya, head of the BJP IT cell, posted on X: “Rahul Gandhi has hit a new low by echoing ‘dead economy’ jibe – a shameful insult to the aspirations, achievements, and well-being of the Indian people.” He added: “Let’s be honest — the only thing truly ‘dead’ here is Rahul Gandhi’s own political credibility and legacy.”

Backing the government, BJP MP Anurag Thakur said that Gandhi habitually aligns with anti-India sentiments, adding: “Whenever anyone makes an anti-India statement in the world, he grabs it.”

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal defended India’s economic standing in Parliament, saying: “India is the world’s fastest-growing major economy and widely expected to be the third largest economy in a few years.” He added that international institutions and economists view India as a “bright spot” in the global economy and that the country contributes to nearly 16 per cent of global growth.

Goyal noted that India has risen from being part of the “Fragile Five” to one of the top five global economies, attributing the transformation to the government’s reforms and the hard work of farmers, MSMEs, and entrepreneurs.

India Examining Tariff Impact Amid Global Trade Push

The Commerce Minister further said India’s export performance has steadily improved and that the country has entered mutually beneficial trade pacts with the UAE, UK, Australia, and EFTA nations. He reiterated the government’s commitment to negotiating future deals and safeguarding the interests of farmers, MSMEs, and other industry sectors.

Responding to Trump’s “obnoxious” trade policy remarks, Goyal told Parliament that the government will ensure national interests are secured against any unfair tariff imposition.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also weighed in, criticising Prime Minister Modi’s silence. “This will harm the country’s trade; MSMEs and farmers will also be adversely affected,” he warned in a post on X. “Your ministers have been talking about negotiating a trade deal with America for months. Some of them camped in Washington for several days. This is how your friend – ‘Namaste Trump’ and ‘Abki Baar Trump Sarkar’ – rewarded our country for your friendship?”

Modi ji had observed a “Maun Vrat” in the Parliament on Donald Trump's statements on CEASEFIRE.



Will Modi ji remain silent on the baseless allegations made by Trump on India?



.@narendramodi ji



Nation comes first and we are always with the nation.



1️⃣ Trump has imposed 25%… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 31, 2025

Meanwhile, as per a CNN report, White House officials said Trump felt vindicated after recent trade agreements with several nations including Japan, the EU, South Korea, and Cambodia. While other partners scrambled to reach a deal before the August 1 deadline, officials stated that talks may continue, with Mexico granted a 90-day pause in tariffs following a call between Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.