Former US ambassador to Japan and veteran Democratic leader Rahm Emanuel has launched a scathing attack on President Donald Trump, accusing him of jeopardizing decades of US-India strategic relations in pursuit of personal glory. In remarks that have stirred political controversy in Washington and New Delhi, Emanuel claimed Trump “threw away 40 years of meticulous strategic planning” because Prime Minister Narendra Modi refused to endorse him for a Nobel Peace Prize.



The alleged incident, he said, stemmed from Trump’s self-proclaimed role in brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

'Trump Threw Away US-India Ties': Ex-US Envoy

Emanuel, who previously served as President Barack Obama’s chief of staff said, he threw it all away because Prime Minister Modi wouldn’t say the President deserved a Nobel Peace Prize for brokering the ceasefire with Pakistan, reported India Today.

Emanuel also raised concerns about Trump’s alleged financial ties to Pakistan, claiming the president acted “out of ego and because of money from Pakistan, which was paying both his son and [Trump associate Steve] Witkoff’s son.”

India, which has faced steep 50% tariffs under Trump’s trade policies, has maintained that its decision to halt Operation Sindoor—a counter-terrorism campaign launched after a major attack in Kashmir—was made independently following a request from Pakistan’s military. Trump, however, has repeatedly claimed he personally forced the ceasefire by threatening both nations with 200% tariffs—boasting about it “at least 50 times”, reported The Hindustan Times.

Emanuel’s remarks appeared to reference Zach Witkoff, co-founder of a firm that signed a deal in April 2025 with the Pakistan Crypto Council to develop digital financial infrastructure. Reports indicate that Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Jared Kushner hold stakes in the same company.

A long-time Democratic heavyweight, Emanuel served three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, was White House Chief of Staff under Obama from 2009 to 2010, and later served as Mayor of Chicago between 2011 and 2019.

