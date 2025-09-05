Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'True Character Exposed': BJP Fumes Over Congress's 'Bidi-Bihar' Remark On GST Ahead Of Bihar Polls

'True Character Exposed’: BJP Fumes Over Congress's 'Bidi-Bihar' Remark On GST Ahead Of Bihar Polls

BJP calls out Congress after Kerala unit’s Bidi-Bihar tweet, saying ‘True Character Exposed’ during GST reforms debate ahead of Bihar polls.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 01:48 PM (IST)
The upcoming Bihar elections have already become a major news point across the country, starting with the Vote Adhikar Yatra by the INDIA Bloc, followed by the headlines over remarks and abusive language directed at PM Modi and his mother. Now, another controversy has erupted after a post from Congress on X.

The official handle of Kerala Congress shared a chart of the new GST structure for cigars, cigarettes, bidis, and tobacco, showing only the tax on bidis being reduced. Alongside it, the unit wrote: “Bidis and Bihar start with B. Cannot be considered sin anymore.”

The post, which appeared to make fun of Bihar, was deleted shortly after being uploaded. However, several leaders had already noticed it, triggering sharp reactions from the BJP and its ally JD(U), who accused Congress of insulting the people of Bihar, a state headed for polls before November.

According to the chart, the GST on cigars and cigarettes was increased from 28% to 40%, tobacco from 28% to 40%, while the levy on bidis was reduced from 28% to 18%.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Samrat Chaudhari called it an “insult to the entire state”. In an X post he wrote, “First, the insult to the revered mother of our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, and now the insult to the entire Bihar. This is the true character of the Congress, which is repeatedly being exposed before the country.”

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla went further, questioning whether RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav approved of his ally’s remarks.
“After abusing PM Narendra Modi ji’s mother, Congress now compares Bihar with bidi! Does Tejashwi Yadav endorse this?” he asked, adding that Congress and its allies had a “clear hatred” for Bihar.

JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha also slammed the post, saying: “B doesn’t just mean bidi, it also means buddhi, which Congress clearly lacks. It also means budget, which irritates you whenever Bihar receives special assistance.”

Fresh Ammunition in the Poll Battle

The controversy gave the BJP and JD(U) fresh ground to target the opposition, framing the issue as one of Bihari pride. Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal accused Congress of repeatedly insulting the state’s people, saying: “Are they comparing Biharis with bidis? Congress has insulted the poor of Bihar. The public will never forgive them.”

Union Minister Nityanand Rai echoed the sentiment, accusing Congress and RJD leaders of taking “pleasure in insulting Biharis.”

Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary also joined the attack: “The Congress party has hatred towards the people of Bihar. Just because GST on bidis was reduced, they said B for Bidi and Bihari? They forgot Bihar produced Samrat Ashok, Aryabhata, Chanakya, and Guru Gobind Singh.”

RJD Counters BJP Narrative

The RJD, meanwhile, dismissed the BJP’s outrage, pointing to past incidents where Bihar was allegedly insulted by the ruling party.

Spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said: “When PM Modi questioned the DNA of CM Nitish Kumar, was that not an insult to Bihar’s 14 crore people? Why was BJP silent then? B for Bihar also means Buddha’s land, the land of intellectuals. Everyone knows Bihar’s honour.”

He further accused the BJP of running “fake propaganda” and said the people of Bihar had already rejected their attempts to stir controversy.

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Kerala Congress post on X that said, 'Bidis and Bihar start with B. Cannot be considered a sin anymore', says, "How much you want to insult people of Bihar. Congress party's top leadership talks about atom bomb, hydrogen bombs... sometimes they talk about bidi. They have no idea what they're doing, people of Bihar will teach them lessons."

On Congress Kerala's "Bidis and Bihar start with B' post, Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary says, The Congress party have a feeling of hatred towards the public of Bihar...Just because GST has been reduced on Bidis, they are saying B for Bidi and Bihari...Bihar produced Samrat Ashok, Aryabhata, Chanakya...Guru Gobind Singh ji were born in Bihar. They forgot this all.."

On Congress' Kerala Unit comparing Bihar to 'Bidis', BJP National Spokesperson Ajay Alok says, "...They called Bihar a bidi, didn’t they? A bidi also burns, and when it burns, it destroys the entire ecosystem"

Congress Silent, Tensions High

While the Kerala Congress deleted the controversial post, the party has yet to issue an official clarification. With Bihar heading for polls before November, the row has given the BJP and its allies a new weapon in their campaign, intensifying the battle of words.

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 01:35 PM (IST)
