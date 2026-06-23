TMC Asserts Mamata Banerjee As Chairperson In Fresh Office-Bearer List Submitted To EC

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TMC submitted new office bearers list to Election Commission.

List reasserts Mamata Banerjee as party chairperson amid rebellion.

Rebel faction formed parallel party body, naming Arup Roy.

New Delhi: Amid a rebellion by around 20 MPs and similar moves by some MLAs in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress has sent a fresh list of its office bearers and national working committee members to the Election Commission (EC), asserting that Mamata Banerjee continues to head the party.

Sources said on Tuesday that the list submitted to the EC mentions the party's organisational structure "as on June 20, 2026," placing on record its official hierarchy amid competing claims over control of the party.

According to the list, Mamata Banerjee is the chairperson of the All India Trinamool Congress, while Subrata Bakshi is the vice-president, and Abhishek Banerjee is the national general secretary (Lok Sabha leader).

The office-bearer list also names Derek O'Brien (Rajya Sabha MP) and Dola Sen as joint secretaries and Subhasish Chakraborty as treasurer.

The national working committee includes Mamata Banerjee, Subrata Bakshi, Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen and Subhasish Chakraborty.

Other members include Chandrima Bhattacharya, Amit Mitra, Rajesh Pati Tripathi, Asima Patra, Moloy Ghatak, Gautam Deb, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Bulu Chik Baraik, Mukul Sangma, Baiswanor Chattopadhyay, Birbaha Hansda, Kalyan Banerjee, Saugata Roy, Nadimul Haque, Madan Mitra, Biman Banerjee, Mahua Moitra and Kunal Ghosh.

Chandrima Bhattacharya has been listed as a member of the national working committee and as West Bengal TMC president, while Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay has been listed as a member and Leader of the West Bengal Assembly.

The submission to the EC comes a day after a rebel faction of the TMC held a special session in Kolkata and announced a parallel organisational structure, including the election of senior MLA Arup Roy as party chairperson, directly challenging the authority of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.

The faction led by Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee claimed the move was necessitated by what it described as a "constitutional crisis" in the party, arguing that the tenure of the last national working committee, constituted in February 2022, had expired.

The rebel camp said the special session was held in accordance with the TMC constitution and announced a new national working committee, besides appointing office bearers. It also said the proceedings would be communicated to the EC.

The Mamata Banerjee camp, however, rejected the exercise, with senior leader Kunal Ghosh saying the dissidents had no authority to convene such a session or alter the party's organisational structure.

The internal crisis has intensified after a section of MPs and MLAs moved against the party leadership. The rebel faction has claimed support from a large number of legislators, while the Mamata camp has maintained that the dissidents have no organisational legitimacy.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)