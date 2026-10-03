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English NewsNewsIndiaTrain speed on Katra-Banihal section raised to 100 kmph from 75 kmph: MoS Railways

Train speed on Katra-Banihal section raised to 100 kmph from 75 kmph: MoS Railways

Jammu, Oct 2 (PTI): Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna on Friday said the maximum permissible speed on the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Banihal section has been increased from 75 kmph to 100 kmph, describing the move as part of the Centre's commitment to further improve rail connectivity in Jammu and Kashmi.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 03 Oct 2026 12:30 AM (IST)

Jammu, Oct 2 (PTI): Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna on Friday said the maximum permissible speed on the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Banihal section has been increased from 75 kmph to 100 kmph, describing the move as part of the Centre's commitment to further improve rail connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The speed was 75 kmph, and today it is 100 kmph. Later, in another six months, maybe one year, as I understand it, it may further go up. Our concern is how the express trains run, how the express trains operate. General trains should also run in the same way," Somanna told reporters at Katra.

Somanna, who reviewed Chinab and Anji railway bridges during his visit to Katra, said the speed of trains in Jammu and Kashmir would be increased further.

"What is 100 kmph? It should become 130 kmph, it should become 160 kmph. This is a very big resolve of Modi ji," he said.

Somanna said the Vande Bharat trains had also crossed the Chenab and Anji bridges at a speed of 100 kmph. "I was also told about the speed of the Vande Bharat trains. Its speed has also reached 100 kmph," he said.

According to information shared by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on X, the maximum permissible speed on the 111-km-long Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Banihal section has been increased from 75 kmph to 100 kmph.

The increased speed was successfully tested on Friday, with Vande Bharat Express trains (26401/26404) crossing the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab and India's first cable-stayed railway bridge at Anji at a speed of 100 kmph, Vaishnaw said.

Somanna said the improvement would contribute to making Jammu and Kashmir a progressive region and help improve connectivity and development.

"It is pleasing to see that work is going on to make Jammu and Kashmir a progressive state and to take it to number one in development under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India," he said.

He also highlighted the role of the railways in transporting essential commodities and supplies to Jammu and Kashmir.

"How well the deliveries are being made -- milk, foodgrains and other things. As far as Kashmir is concerned, look at the statistics: more than 25,000 tonnes are being sent from here to different parts of the country," he said.

The increased speed on the Katra-Banihal section is expected to facilitate train operations on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project and reduce travel time while providing passengers a faster, safer and more comfortable journey, according to the Railway Ministry. PTI AB AB APL

APL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Oct 2026 12:45 AM (IST)
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