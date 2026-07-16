Traffic resumes in Yamunotri Highway after 7 days following landslide at Syanachatti

Uttarkashi, Jul 15 (PTI): The Yamunotri National Highway, which had been closed for nearly a week due to a landslide at Syanachatti in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, was reopened for vehicular traffic on Wednesday evening, officials said.

According to officials, traffic was restored on the Yamunotri National Highway at Syanachatti on Wednesday evening after the damaged road was repaired through round-the-clock work under challenging conditions, amidst continuous rain and falling rocks.

A large section of the highway had been damaged by a massive landslide at Syanachatti during torrential rains last Thursday, causing significant inconvenience to pilgrims and locals. During this period, commuters had to use alternative routes.

NHAI Executive Engineer Manoj Rawat said that traffic is now moving normally along the route following the completion of repair work. However, given the rainy season, he urged travellers to exercise caution and adhere to the guidelines issued by the administration and the NHAI.

Officials added that vehicular movement also commenced on the newly constructed Bailey bridge over the Yamuna River on Wednesday, further strengthening the traffic network in the region.

According to the officials, this Bailey bridge will serve as a crucial alternative link for the area, mitigating the risk of traffic disruptions caused by potential landslides during the monsoon. It will reduce the likelihood of connectivity being cut off during emergencies and facilitate relief and rescue operations. PTI COR DPT SHS

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