India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaTraffic resumes in Yamunotri Highway after 7 days following landslide at Syanachatti

Traffic resumes in Yamunotri Highway after 7 days following landslide at Syanachatti

Uttarkashi, Jul 15 (PTI): The Yamunotri National Highway, which had been closed for nearly a week due to a landslide at Syanachatti in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, was reopened for vehicular traffic on Wednesday evening, officials sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 12:33 AM (IST)

Uttarkashi, Jul 15 (PTI): The Yamunotri National Highway, which had been closed for nearly a week due to a landslide at Syanachatti in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, was reopened for vehicular traffic on Wednesday evening, officials said.

According to officials, traffic was restored on the Yamunotri National Highway at Syanachatti on Wednesday evening after the damaged road was repaired through round-the-clock work under challenging conditions, amidst continuous rain and falling rocks.

A large section of the highway had been damaged by a massive landslide at Syanachatti during torrential rains last Thursday, causing significant inconvenience to pilgrims and locals. During this period, commuters had to use alternative routes.

NHAI Executive Engineer Manoj Rawat said that traffic is now moving normally along the route following the completion of repair work. However, given the rainy season, he urged travellers to exercise caution and adhere to the guidelines issued by the administration and the NHAI.

Officials added that vehicular movement also commenced on the newly constructed Bailey bridge over the Yamuna River on Wednesday, further strengthening the traffic network in the region.

According to the officials, this Bailey bridge will serve as a crucial alternative link for the area, mitigating the risk of traffic disruptions caused by potential landslides during the monsoon. It will reduce the likelihood of connectivity being cut off during emergencies and facilitate relief and rescue operations. PTI COR DPT SHS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Ram Temple Donation Row: UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana’s Remark Sparks Political Storm

Published at : 16 Jul 2026 12:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 16 July 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Traffic resumes in Yamunotri Highway after 7 days following landslide at Syanachatti
Traffic resumes in Yamunotri Highway after 7 days following landslide at Syanachatti
India
Latur coaching owner paid Rs 5 lakh to procure NEET questions from NTA paper-setter, says CBI
Latur coaching owner paid Rs 5 lakh to procure NEET questions from NTA paper-setter, says CBI
India
5 injured, scooter catches fire as High-tension power line snapped in Noida
5 injured, scooter catches fire as High-tension power line snapped in Noida
India
U'khand Congress chief accepts challenge for debate at Badrinath temple, seeks camera access
U'khand Congress chief accepts challenge for debate at Badrinath temple, seeks camera access
Advertisement

Videos

Ram Temple Donation Row: UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana’s Remark Sparks Political Storm
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Merger Speculation Intensifies, Sharad Pawar Camp’s NDA Equation Under Focus
Breaking News: Large March Reportedly Begins in PoK Amid Anti-Government Protests
Maharashtra Politics: Jayant Patil Denies Reports of NCP Merger Amid Speculation
India Politics: Congress Opens Front Over Rahul Gandhi Event Venue Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget