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English NewsNewsIndiaTraffic curbs around Delhi's Indira Gandhi Stadium on Thursday evening

Traffic curbs around Delhi's Indira Gandhi Stadium on Thursday evening

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI): Traffic restrictions will be in place on several roads around the Indira Gandhi Stadium here from 4 pm to 6 pm on November 5 in view of a programme organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), a Delhi Traffic Police advisory issued on Wednesday sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 05 Nov 2026 12:24 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI): Traffic restrictions will be in place on several roads around the Indira Gandhi Stadium here from 4 pm to 6 pm on November 5 in view of a programme organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), a Delhi Traffic Police advisory issued on Wednesday said.

According to the advisory, vehicular movement on Secretariat Road and Velodrome Road will be restricted from 4 pm, while traffic on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Ring Road), IP Marg and Vikas Marg may also be regulated or diverted depending on the traffic situation.

Restrictions are also likely on the Ring Road stretch between Shanti Van crossing and Bhairon Marg crossing, Salimgarh bypass from Geeta Colony Flyover underpass towards IP Flyover, and the W-Point to Delhi Gate stretch.

Traffic movement may be regulated on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg between Delhi Gate and Rajghat, Power House Road from Rajghat towards Kishan Ghat, and IP Marg and Vikas Marg from ITO towards Yamuna Bridge.

Parking will not be permitted on Secretariat Road, Velodrome Road, IP Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Vikas Marg, JLN Marg, Ring Road, Salimgarh bypass and Power House Road, the advisory stated.

Traffic police advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance, use alternative routes and follow directions issued by traffic personnel. Those travelling to New Delhi Railway Station and the airport have been asked to allow additional travel time. PTI MSJ DIV

DIV

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Nov 2026 12:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 05 November 2026
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