Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaToyota’s First Electric Car For India: Urban BEV To Make EV Debut This Month; What To Expect

Toyota’s First Electric Car For India: Urban BEV To Make EV Debut This Month; What To Expect

Toyota is set to launch its first electric car in India, the Urban BEV, offering familiar tech, fresh styling and stiff competition in the EV SUV space.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 10 Jan 2026 12:23 PM (IST)

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV Details: Toyota is preparing to enter India’s fast-growing electric vehicle segment with the launch of its first all-electric car, the Urban BEV, expected to debut later this month. The model is essentially the production-ready version of the Urban BEV Concept showcased at the previous Auto Expo and marks a major step in Toyota’s electrification strategy for the Indian market.

The Urban BEV will share its underpinnings with the upcoming Maruti eVitara, positioning the two as closely related siblings. However, Toyota has made clear efforts to give its electric SUV a distinct identity while retaining proven mechanical elements.

Toyota Urban BEV: Familiar Shape, Distinct Toyota Touch

Visually, the Urban BEV adopts a new front-end design that sets it apart from the eVitara. While the side profile and rear styling closely mirror the Maruti electric SUV, Toyota has reworked the face to align with its global EV design language.

The production version is expected to look largely identical to the concept model with additional new colour options and unique alloy wheel designs helping differentiate it further. Overall proportions, body lines and stance are expected to remain unchanged, reinforcing its compact SUV credentials.

Interior, Battery Options

Inside the cabin, the Urban BEV is likely to mirror the eVitara’s interior layout, including the dashboard design and feature set. However, Toyota may introduce changes through different upholstery materials and colour themes to give the cabin a distinct feel.

Mechanically, the Urban BEV is expected to be offered with the same battery pack options as the eVitara — 49 kWh and 61 kWh units. The driving range is also expected to be comparable. At this stage, Toyota is not expected to offer an all-wheel-drive dual-motor setup, keeping the focus on efficiency and affordability.

Market Positioning, Rivals

Toyota’s first electric car arrives in a segment that is already highly competitive. Established EV players such as Tata Motors, Mahindra, and MG Motor have built strong portfolios, while new entrants continue to raise the bar.

The Urban BEV is expected to be priced in line with its rivals, with competition likely coming from upcoming models such as the Hyundai Creta Electric. The Toyota EV may carry a slight premium over the Maruti eVitara, though final pricing details for both models are yet to be revealed.

Industry observers see the Urban BEV as a statement product for Toyota — a signal of its intent to strengthen its electric footprint in India. More information is expected in the coming days, ahead of the January 20 launch, when Toyota is likely to reveal full specifications, pricing, and availability.

Related Video

Breaking News: Mumbai House Fire Tragedy: Three Killed After Blaze Engulfs Home in Goregaon West

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read
Published at : 10 Jan 2026 12:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Toyota INDIA
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Not 63 But Over 200 Protesters Killed In Ongoing Iran Protests, Claims Tehran Doctor
Not 63 But Over 200 Protesters Killed In Ongoing Iran Protests, Claims Tehran Doctor
World
Iran Continues To Remain On Edge As Tehran Defies Internet Ban, Over 62 Dead: Updates
Iran Continues To Remain On Edge As Tehran Defies Internet Ban, Over 62 Dead: Updates
World
Pak PM Thanked Me For Saving 'Million Lives': Trump Reiterates Claim Of Averting India-Pakistan Conflict
Pak PM Thanked Me For Saving 'Million Lives': Trump Reiterates Claim Of Averting India-Pakistan Conflict
India
Op Sindoor Exposed Pakistan’s Weaknesses, Forced Defence Overhaul: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan
Op Sindoor Exposed Pakistan’s Weaknesses, Forced Defence Overhaul: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Mumbai House Fire Tragedy: Three Killed After Blaze Engulfs Home in Goregaon West
Breaking News: Violent Protests Erupt Across Iran: Clashes, Arson, 62 Dead as Global Concern Grows
Breaking News: Massive Blast in Howrah: Oil Tanker Explodes on Highway, Multiple Vehicles Gutted
Breaking News: TMC vs BJP War Escalates, Supreme Court Move Likely Against Mamata Banerjee
Breaking News: Jaipur Hit-and-Run: Speeding Audi Mows Down 16 People, 1 Dead, 15 Injured
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India’s American Dream Turns Into Nightmare
Opinion
Embed widget