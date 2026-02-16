Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaTourist Spots In J&K Closed After Pahalgam Attack Reopen; 11 Destinations In Kashmir Resume Immediately

Tourist Spots In J&K Closed After Pahalgam Attack Reopen; 11 Destinations In Kashmir Resume Immediately

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 16 Feb 2026 05:07 PM (IST)

Tourism is set to resume across key destinations in Jammu and Kashmir, many of which were closed following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced that 11 tourist spots in the Kashmir Division will reopen immediately. These include Yousmarg and Doodhpathri in Budgam, Dandipora Park in Kokernag, Peer Ki Gali, Dubjan and Padpawan in Shopian, Astanpora, the Tulip Garden in Srinagar, Thajwas Glacier, Hung Park in Ganderbal, and Wullar/Watlab in Baramulla.

In the Jammu Division, three sites, Devi Pindi in Reasi, Mahu Mangat in Ramban and Mughal Maidan in Kishtwar, will also reopen with immediate effect.

He further said that Gurez, Athwatoo and Bangus in the Kashmir Division, along with Ramkund in Ramban (Jammu Division), will reopen once snow clearance operations are completed.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 16 Feb 2026 05:07 PM (IST)
