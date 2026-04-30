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HomeNewsIndiaTop official reviews operation in remote post office along LAC in Ladakh

Top official reviews operation in remote post office along LAC in Ladakh

Leh/Jammu, Apr 29 (PTI): Reinforcing the Centre’s commitment to last-mile connectivity in the border areas, the chief postmaster general of the Jammu and Kashmir circle, D S V R Murthy, visited a remote branch post office near the India-China border in Leh district, officials said on Wednesda.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 12:07 AM (IST)

Leh/Jammu, Apr 29 (PTI): Reinforcing the Centre’s commitment to last-mile connectivity in the border areas, the chief postmaster general of the Jammu and Kashmir circle, D S V R Murthy, visited a remote branch post office near the India-China border in Leh district, officials said on Wednesday.

Accompanied by the superintendent of post offices, Arvind Kher, Murthy reviewed postal operations in Chushul, a high-altitude village in the Durbuk tehsil located near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) along the India-China border, they said.

Despite extreme weather conditions, isolation, and difficult terrain, postal services in the region continue to function without disruption, ensuring communication and connectivity for residents and security personnel stationed in frontier areas, the officials said.

During his visit, Murthy interacted with the postal staff and appreciated their dedication and resilience in maintaining services under harsh conditions.

He reiterated the postal department’s commitment to strengthening infrastructure and improving service delivery in remote and strategically important regions.

After meeting Tsering Norzom, who has been serving at the branch post office for the past eight months, Murthy said, “Her work is a reflection of the commitment and spirit of India Post in reaching some of the most inaccessible areas.” The officials said postal services play a crucial role in Chushul in connecting people and delivering essential communication. PTI AB ARI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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