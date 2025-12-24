'To Stop India Becoming Pakistan, Hindus Must Have Four Children,' Says Navneet Rana

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Maharashtra BJP leader Navneet Rana has triggered a major controversy after making remarks urging Hindus to have three or four children, claiming it was necessary to “save the country”. Her comments, which targeted a particular community, have drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties and sections of the public alike, intensifying an already heated political debate.

Call for Larger Families Draws Backlash

Rana suggested that Hindus should consider having more children to counter what she described as conspiracies aimed at changing the country’s character. According to her, some people believe that increasing population numbers could transform India into Pakistan, and she argued that Hindus should respond in kind.

The statement quickly sparked outrage, with opposition leaders accusing the BJP of promoting divisive rhetoric. Social media, too, saw a wave of criticism, as many questioned the intent and implications of such remarks.

Rana Cites Cleric’s Statement as Context

Defending herself, Navneet Rana said her comments were prompted by something she had heard from a cleric. She claimed that she was reacting to what she described as an openly stated belief about having a large number of children.

“I am saying this very clearly,” Rana said. “There is a Maulana or someone else, God knows who, who openly says that he has four wives and 19 children. He also says that he is sad because he wanted 35 children and feels ashamed of not having that many.”

‘Why Are We Content With One Child?’ Rana Asks

Continuing her argument, the BJP leader questioned why Hindus should be satisfied with having just one child. She urged them to consider having at least three or four children, framing it as a response to those who, according to her, are born in India but want to change the nation’s identity through population growth.

“If they can say this, then we Hindus should also have at least three or four children,” Rana said. “Why are we happy with just one child?”

Sharp Attack on Uddhav Thackeray

Beyond the population remarks, Navneet Rana also took aim at Shiv Sena (Union Territories) leader Uddhav Thackeray. Against the backdrop of reports suggesting a possible reunion between Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray, Rana delivered a scathing critique.

She described Uddhav Thackeray as “synonymous with helplessness”, alleging that he failed to mobilise party workers even during municipal and town council elections. Rana further claimed that any alliance involving him would perform worse than in recent local body polls.

Political Tensions Escalate

With reactions pouring in from across the political spectrum, Rana’s comments have added fuel to Maharashtra’s charged political atmosphere. As opposition parties continue to attack the BJP over the issue, the controversy shows no signs of fading, raising broader questions about the tone and direction of political discourse in the state.