‘Solid Proof’: TN Minister Defends Anbil Mahesh’s Arrest In Rs 400-Cr Scam, Rules Out Vendetta

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) Nov 5 (PTI) Emphasising the ruling TVK's zero-tolerance stance on malpractice, Tamil Nadu Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar on Thursday claimed that the recent anti-corruption actions, including the high-profile arrest of former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, are firmly based on concrete evidence.

Defending the ongoing Central Crime Branch (CCB) probe into the multi-crore private school approval scam, he dismissed the opposition's claims of political vendetta.

"The law is taking its course based on solid proof," the minister asserted.

He noted that investigations have revealed a massive illicit collection scheme estimated to exceed Rs 400 crore. The racket allegedly extorted funds from private school managements under the guise of party funds in exchange for safety clearances and permanent recognitions.

Kumar told reporters here that the strength of the gathered evidence is precisely why the Madras High Court rejected the former minister's anticipatory bail plea.

The DMK leader, arrested by the Chennai Central Crime Branch (CCB) on October 26, is currently in judicial custody extended until November 6, and lodged in the Puzhal Central Prison, here.

The arrest is connected to an alleged multi-crore private school recognition scam. Authorities are investigating a money trail suspected to reach up to Rs 400 crore.

The allegations involve the collection of bribes from educational institutions in exchange for statutory clearances, school upgradations, and permanent government recognition during his tenure as minister from 2021 to 2026.

Lauding the leadership of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, the Law Minister commended the CM's rigorous work ethic.

He highlighted that the CM worked relentlessly for 15 to 16 hours daily to review departmental progress and implement welfare schemes directly benefiting the public.

Kumar also addressed recent critical remarks by the opposition targeting the government, dismissing them as completely baseless and devoid of factual backing.

Turning to the issue of stability, the minister declared that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam-led alliance is functioning efficiently with seamless cooperation among its partners.

Expressing immense confidence in the ruling party's public standing, he predicted that the TVK would secure a landslide victory in the state's upcoming assembly by-elections.

Ahead of the festival season, the minister assured people that robust measures have been put in place to ensure public convenience during Deepavali. The transport department has streamlined special bus operations to eliminate the exploitation of passengers by private ticket vendors.

Concurrently, the energy department has coordinated grid operations to maintain an uninterrupted power supply and eliminate unnecessary power cuts during the holiday period, he said. PTI JSP JSP KH