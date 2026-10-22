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English NewsNewsIndiaTN journos questioned, phone seized by police for forensic examination

TN journos questioned, phone seized by police for forensic examination

Chennai, Oct 21 (PTI): Three journalists were questioned, and the smartphone of one of them has been confiscated following a complaint by another scribe, who alleged that he was targeted by a false allegation of "extortion," police said on Wednesda.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 12:03 AM (IST)

Chennai, Oct 21 (PTI): Three journalists were questioned, and the smartphone of one of them has been confiscated following a complaint by another scribe, who alleged that he was targeted by a false allegation of "extortion," police said on Wednesday.

In his complaint, Kathiravan, working with a noted Tamil news television channel, said false messages claiming "intimidation to extort Rs five lakh from Koyambedu police inspector" were posted on September 29, 2026, in four WhatsApp groups and it was alleged that he intimidated the police officer.

According to the complainant, the background was his factual reporting of the Anna University girl sexual assault case and the POCSO cases against granite baron R Veeramani.

In this connection, a journalist, Damodharan Prakash, was questioned and following examination of his device on October 20, it was found that the allegation of Kathiravan was true, police said in a late-night statement.

Hence, a case was registered over "spreading of false, slanderous content" to alarm the public.

In a follow-up, Suresh Vedanayagam, working in a senior position with a well-known Tamil daily and a reporter, Sarathkumar, of the same newspaper were summoned on October 21 to Vepery Police Station.

Police posed over a hundred questions and conducted a detailed enquiry.

"During the investigation, the mobile phone that was used for spreading defamatory posts was seized. Action is being taken to deposit the phone in a court of law for initiation of forensic examination," the police said.

Police also advised Suresh and Kumar to cooperate with investigators. Probe continues to be on, they added. PTI VGN VGN ADB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Oct 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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Latest News India News 22 October 2026
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